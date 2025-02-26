The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Four days ago, we were basking in the warmth of an 80-degree afternoon. Birds were singing, people were tanning by the pool, and you were seriously debating taking a cold shower for once. Life was good. But this morning? You stepped outside and got slapped in the face by a 15-degree wind chill that made it “feel like” -4 degrees. A slap so aggressive it felt personal. The sky is flurrying, your car is iced shut, and suddenly, the only thing louder than the howling wind is your own regret at not checking the weather app before you stepped out in leggings and a thin sweatshirt. Fort Worth has done it again.

At this point, meteorologists have stopped pretending that they can predict Texas weather with any degree of accuracy. Instead, they’ve opted for a new system: a spinning wheel with options “hot,” “cold,” “tornado,” “apocalypse,” and seeing what happens. So, residents have taken it upon themselves (at least I have) to prepare for every possible scenario at all times. Shorts and parka? Acceptable. Ugg boots and a tank top? Practical. Because in Fort Worth, it’s not just about surviving the weather, it’s about staying one step ahead of whatever chaos Mother Nature is cooking up next.

The worst part? You know this cold front won’t last. By next week it’ll be 75 degrees and you’ll be acting like none of this ever happened. As someone from sunny San Diego, where the most drastic weather change is a shift from 72 to 68 degrees, I was not prepared for Mother Nature’s betrayal. I thought I knew seasons, but now I realize my whole life has been a lie. So, bundle up Fort Worth. Don’t get too comfortable because odds are we’ll be sweating by Thursday and wrapped in a blanket on Friday.