Gen Z in politics: are young people actually changing the system?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In the last decade, the rise of Generation Z, composed of young people born between the late 1990s and mid 2010s, brought a new wave of political energy to the global scene. They grew connected, challenged patterns, and now try to do the same with politics. But is this new presence capable of causing real changes in the political system?

The era of social networks

In the digital environment, they are already a powerful force. TikTok, Instagram, and X (former Twitter) have become channels where Gen Z shares complaints, mobilizes protests, educates about politics, and often confronts public figures. The tone is direct, the mood is acid, and the engagement is almost instantaneous. There is no shortage of examples of young people who virtualized speeches in legislative sessions, questioned authorities, or explained bills, and most impressively, in less than a minute.

A website that explores Generation Z’s relationship with politics is the TV Cultura portal, which published the article “Generation Z: young people who are most engaged in Politics”. The article highlights the increase in political participation among young people born in the second half of the 1990s, evidenced by the growth in the number of candidates up to 20 years old and the engagement in social and political causes. The article suggests that, although they still represent a small share in the elections, these young people are increasingly active and seeking representation in the political scene.

But when we leave the networks and look at the formal structures of politics (parties, elective positions, legislative decisions) the impact is still limited. There are advances, yes. The presence of young people in political positions is increasing, with names like Erika Hilton and Camila Jara, breaking barriers of gender, age, and representativeness. Student movements and local collectives have also gained strength, guiding important debates on racism, climate, education, and mental health.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the 2022 elections recorded a significant increase in the number of young people with electoral cards, a direct reflection of mobilization campaigns made by digital influencers and artists on social networks. This interest is expected to grow further in the 2024 municipal and 2026 general elections.

What do they defend?

The political performance of Generation Z revolves around themes that directly touch their experiences:

Climate change and environmental justice;

Public education and digital inclusion;

Mental health and access to therapy in the brazilian health care system, Sistema Básico de Sáude (SUS);

(SUS); LGBTQIA+ rights, anti-racism and intersectional feminism;

Real representativeness of peripheral and Indigenous youth.

More than ideologies, these young people demand coherence between discourse and practice and are not afraid to expose the contradictions of their parties.

The barriers: a system that resists the new

Despite the enthusiasm and growing engagement, young people run into a conservative political structure and are not very open to renewal. The main obstacles:

Lack of funding and party structure for youth campaigns;

Parties with directories dominated by older and centralizing leaderships;

Underrepresentation of young people in commissions, councils, and decision-making spaces;

Political violence of gender, race, and class against young activists.

What to expect from the next years?

Studies suggest that the 2026 brazilian elections should mark the consolidation of Generation Z in institutional policy. The number of young applications tends to grow, driven by online mobilization campaigns, alliances with social movements, and greater access to political training. Meanwhile, the networks continue as a stage of clashes, awareness, and construction of new leadership.

————————————————————

The article above was edited by Sarah Pizarro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!