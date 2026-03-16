Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally: what is behind all the songs?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After three years since the end of Love On Tour, Harry Styles has finally returned to the music industry.

Between Italy and Germany, Harry spent his time off enjoying life more privately, often appearing as a regular person in public spaces. During this period he was even seen doing things fans never imagined — like shaving his head.

Whether symbolic or not, the buzz cut seemed to mark the official end of the Harry’s House era, leaving fans wondering what his next move would be.

During Harry’s time off, the world changed and so did the things around him, some for the better and others not.

Between traveling and parties, the singer faced the loss of his former bandmate Liam Payne in a tragedy. The moment pushed him to reconsider the way he was living and to embrace life more fully.

In many ways, Harry appeared to honor his friend’s memory by appreciating life at its peak and living in the moment.

Throughout these years we also saw a different side of him. From kissing strangers at parties to casually running marathons, Harry seemed unconcerned with the media or with people recognizing him. He was simply living — and enjoying it.

The influence of this period on the new album is undeniable. The central idea feels like partying through complicated emotions, when you can’t quite tell your “tears from your sweat”.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. places Harry in a musical space he hasn’t explored before. With strong influences from house music and, of course, ’70s disco, the album blends nostalgia with the beginning of something entirely new.

1. Aperture

The first single, “Aperture”, caught listeners off guard.

When Harry announced the album, no one quite knew what to expect after such a long break from the music scene. The word aperture literally means an opening — a beginning — making it the perfect introduction to this new era.

In this track, Harry steps away from his previous “rockstar” energy and embraces a more electronic direction.

“We belong together” is repeated throughout the song, where Harry sends a direct message to the fans, a reminder that he’s not going anywhere.

Although the track is party-coded, the lyrics carry emotional depth — something Harry does particularly well: hiding vulnerable feelings beneath high-energy beats.

2. American Girls

Did this song feel familiar to you? Apparently you’re not alone.

“American Girls” carries a nostalgic sound that almost feels like a One Direction track. Even the lyrics echo that earlier era, as the narrator reflects on the influence that “American girls” had on the lives of his friends.

Once again, what initially sounds superficial slowly becomes more layered.

The line “I’ve known you for ages / it’s all that I’ve heard” feels like a quiet complaint directed at people who claim to know you well — when in reality, they may know very little.

3. Ready, Steady, Go!

Are you ready to go faster?

“Ready, Steady, Go!” delivers the energetic rush the album had been building toward — and it’s where the record’s sensual side fully emerges.

Blending rock elements in the bassline with electronic details like vocal effects, the track makes its party energy impossible to ignore.

“You touched me goodnight / butterflied both our bellies.”

Through lines like these, the narrator’s sexual awakening becomes one of the central themes of the song.

But the question everyone keeps asking is: who is Leon?

Throughout the track, the lines “But you call Leon / You call it only in my head?” repeat several times, yet Harry hasn’t offered any explanation.

Maybe he’ll leave it open for interpretation.

4. Are You Listening Yet?

“Are You Listening Yet?” delivers its message through a steamy, pulsing beat.

The idea is clear: how else do people get others to pay attention if not through a little provocation?

The track almost feels like a manifest in the way it’s performed. The lyrics repeatedly criticise selfishness, using metaphors to drive the point home.

Lines such as “You like the way she talks / But never what she says” directly criticize the way some men perceive women — valuing their appearance while ignoring what they actually have to say.

5. Taste Back

“Did you get your taste back?”, where you find space in your heart to accept that something can be special and not last forever.

This is the moment where the album briefly slows down, shifting into a more romantic perspective. The lyrics feel like a conversation between two people who were once close, where there’s still a quiet hope that something might return to the way it used to be.

“You on white, so sweet and sour / Just like old times.”

Here, two people attempt to reconnect, even though the only thing left between them seems to be memories.

“Or do you just need a little love?”

The narrator wonders whether this person is genuinely trying to come back into their life — or simply looking to satisfy a temporary need.

6. The Waiting Game

Sometimes you find yourself searching for reasons to explain why you haven’t reached the place you once hoped to be in life.

“The Waiting Game” is a short track that captures the feeling of being stuck — a moment where nothing seems to move forward and everything feels frozen.

“Playing the waiting game / But it all adds up for nothing.”

The line perfectly reflects the frustration of waiting for something that might never happen.

7. Season 2 Weight Loss

Now the album shifts into a more melancholic phase.

“Season 2 Weight Loss” feels like the moment when you step outside during a party — the music is still loud inside, but suddenly you’re alone with your thoughts. It’s that pause where reflections about your life creep in, and the “what ifs” begin to surface.

“Do you love me now? (Love me now).”

The line reflects the desperation of trying your best to satisfy a partner, even if it means changing parts of yourself.

“Do I let you down?”

Once again, the lyrics reveal vulnerability and the sense that some situations are simply beyond your control.

But why call the track “Season 2 Weight Loss”?

Harry recently explained the title in an interview:

“It’s like when there’s a Netflix show that suddenly blows up and everyone comes back for the second season with a nutritionist and a trainer — and suddenly everyone looks amazing. Season 2 weight loss.”

8. Coming Up Roses

Where is this headed?

“Coming Up Roses” explores the fear that often comes with the beginning of a new relationship — all the doubts and anxieties that appear when something new starts to take shape.

“Just say the word and we’ll take up the test.”

The line captures the desire to move forward with someone, while still lacking the courage to ask how they truly feel.

At its core, Coming Up Roses reflects the romantic side of a situationship — where everything could work out perfectly, if not for the fear that the two people involved might not be on the same page.

9. Pop

Once again, the show must go on.

“Pop” captures the feeling of experiencing something new without knowing exactly where it might lead.

At its core, the track revolves around sexual tension, with the lyrics repeatedly suggesting an addiction to a new experience.

“First time tasting it / It’s nice to mix two flavours.”

The line sums up the song’s central idea, where the theme of discovery and awakening reaches its peak.

This is also where the album’s rockstar energy makes a comeback, blending different beats and genres all at once.

The track even hints at the name of Harry Styles’ upcoming tour with the line: “Together, Together.”

10. dance no more

Respect your mother!

“Dance No More” is a funky track that sounds like it could have been pulled straight from the late ’70s, with David Bowie’s influence clearly present.

Arguably one of the most danceable songs on the album, “Dance No More” captures the idea of partying while still going through something emotionally.

“It’s feeling like the music has been heaven-sent / And there’s no difference between the tears and the sweat.”

The lyric perfectly reflects that moment when you keep dancing even while feeling blue — when the music becomes the only thing keeping you going.

However, the track also contains several playful layers. Some lines reference phrases Harry heard from friends that he found interesting, while another line makes a direct reference to his producer’s son.

“Be a good girl, go get it, Fox!”

Fox is the son of Kid Harpoon, Harry’s longtime friend and producer. He has apparently always been jealous that his mother was mentioned in “Canyon Moon”. According to the story, Fox asked Harry if his name could appear in a song if he managed to hit the crossbar during a football game — and he did.

11. paint by numbers

The beginning of the end.

This track explores the pressure of living up to a public image, navigating relationships in the spotlight, and the tension between Harry’s public persona and his true self.

“Paint By Numbers” is a deeply introspective ballad that reflects on the loss of privacy and what it means to live life as a celebrity.

12. carla’s song

“Carla’s Song” closes the album with a beautiful melody and a deeply meaningful message.

Inspired by his friend Carla’s reaction when hearing “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel for the first time, the track reflects on the powerful impact music can have on people’s lives.

“Saw the light in the gold that you discovered.”

The line captures the feeling of discovering a song that changes something inside you — a moment that seemingly reminded Harry of the real reason he continues to make music.

In the end, it was never about numbers or fame.

It’s about his love for what he does.

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The article above was edited by Sofia Bianco.

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