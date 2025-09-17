Following The Voice Into Journalism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered if journalism was really your dream, or if life somehow nudged you toward it? Brazilian journalist Kamila Marinho knows this feeling well.

For her, the path wasn’t always clear. Still, looking back, the signs were always there: the hairbrush turned microphone at family gatherings, the curiosity for people’s stories, the refusal to stay quiet when something needed to be asked. Her journey reminds us that dreams don’t always arrive neatly labeled, but they do call to us, again and again, until we’re brave enough to answer.

The Early Years: Fighting for a Place

Kamila grew up in southern Minas Gerais, a region in Brazil where opportunities in journalism were scarce. When she discovered that her hometown didn’t even offer a journalism degree, she moved to a nearby city, Pouso Alegre, to pursue Communication Studies with an emphasis on journalism. It wasn’t easy; she worked to pay for her studies, balancing jobs and classes, often feeling the weight of her choices. But even when the path was uncertain, her love for communication kept pulling her forward.

She often recalls the small but telling signs from her childhood: “I used to interview my family with a hairbrush. Somehow, I already knew that asking questions and listening to stories was my way of connecting.” Those instincts carried her into her first internships, from small TV stations to presenting local festivals, always finding ways to make her voice heard.

Growing Into the Profession

From there, Kamila’s career spanned various cities and media outlets. She worked in smaller regional stations, where the staff was lean, and everyone had to do a bit of everything. She wrote, produced, reported, and sometimes even edited the evening news.

Her big leap came when she was invited to Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais. It was there she faced one of her greatest challenges — going live on television for the very first time. She remembers the nerves, but also the strange calm that took over once the camera rolled: “I realized I was good at this. I felt calm, even when others panicked. That’s when I thought: maybe I was meant to be here.”

Later, she worked at Rede Minas, RedeTV, and eventually took the biggest step of her career: moving to São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city, where she joined TV Cultura and now works at the São Paulo City Council’s communication network. Each transition brought new challenges, adapting to larger markets, managing the intensity of live programs, and navigating political coverage in Brazil’s most diverse and polarized legislature.

“I had to learn how to listen, even when I disagreed. Journalism isn’t about us, it’s about the story. We are never more important than the news.”

Lessons From the Journey

Kamila’s story is not just about rising through television networks; it’s about resilience, adaptability, and trust in her inner voice. She often reflects on how journalism has changed: the shift from carefully edited pieces to instant reporting using cellphone footage or security cameras.

But she remains confident in the profession’s future: “Even with artificial intelligence, journalism will survive. Technology can support us, but it can’t replace the human experience.”

When asked about the future of young journalists and what advice she would give, Kamila reflected on her own journey. She explained that life will always present different paths and possibilities, and that there is no need to get everything right on the first try. What matters is staying open to experimentation and learning along the way.

At the same time, she emphasized the importance of listening to what comes from within: “Sometimes, the answer is already inside us. We just need to respect what we feel.” For her, journalism is also about humility and perspective, about remembering that “the story is bigger than us. Our role is to give it meaning and context.”

Looking Ahead

Today, Kamila dreams of writing a book one day, though she hasn’t settled on the theme yet. She also loves sharing her experience through media training, helping others find their voice in front of a camera. Her career continues to evolve, but her heart remains grounded in the same truth that guided her from the start: journalism is not just about delivering news — it’s about connecting people, giving meaning to events, and carrying voices forward.

For any young woman wondering if journalism is truly her dream, Kamila’s journey offers reassurance: you don’t have to have it all figured out. What matters is to keep moving, keep asking questions, and keep trusting the voice that whispers. This is where you belong.

