Journalist day, feminine energy: Iconic films about women in media to celebrate

Journalist Solidarity day approaches in Brazil (September 8th) and, with that, we remember many iconic faces of communication. But when you are a girl journalist, there is nothing better than seeing yourself in another woman working in journalism. And even better: seeing it in movies! Many of us are also inspired to follow this career because of the amazing portrayals of women journalists in films.

To celebrate that, let’s remember iconic productions that give us the amazing representation of the feminine energy in journalism!

1. Broadcast News

The film brings the story of Jane Craig, a brilliant TV producer and journalist. Jane lives the dilemma between the journalist ethics and the pressure of the media, while also reflecting about the fine line between information and entertainment.

With this plot, the film reveals the importance of a feminine leadership in a profession that was largely dominated by men.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Recently graduated, Andy Sachs goes to New York and starts working as Miranda Priestly’s assistant at a fashion magazine called Runaway. Andy soon realises that it is not that easy working together with Miranda. But, more than that, the movie shows the trajectory of a new journalist growing, the dilemmas of the career and how it is to be new in the journalistic environment.

On the other hand, Miranda is a portrait of someone who already dominates her field with mastery, and of course, the story of a woman who revolutionized fashion journalism.

3. Bombshell

Three journalists — Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Kayla Pospisil — expose the harassment committed by the powerful CEO of the Fox News channel. It’s a clear portrayal of the women’s fight in communication for respect and against sexism in the media. The strong protagonism of the girls journalists show us the impact of feminine energy for justice and journalists and in journalism.

4. His Girl Friday

One of the first female journalist characters in movies, Hildy Johnson is an excellent reporter who used to work together with her ex-husband, Walter Burns, a newspaper editor. Hildy becomes engaged with another man, but Walter fights to win her back, asking her then to work with him on one last story: The case of a killer called Earl Willians. The drama is perfect for the lover girls who love romance, but also, it’s so great to see a movie from 1940 giving protagonism for a woman in journalism.

5. How to lose a guy in 10 days

Andie Anderson writes “How to” articles for a magazine called Composure, but she desires more, she wants to write about more serious things. With that, Andie got inspired to write an article called “How to lose a guy in 10 days”. Once again, this is a movie dedicated to the lover girls.

However, Andie’s portrait is of a woman who is creative and wants to go beyond the limits of the industry. Even more, the film brings a kind of a criticism for the old feminine magazines, who used to make journalists only write about fashion or beauty, while women wanted to occupy space in more of the editorial lines.

These movies are for all preferences and still show us iconic women in cinema working in the media! So, with that, why not celebrate journalist day and the feminine energy we put in communications now by watching one of those movies and greeting the inspirational women we have in journalism?

Happy journalist day for us girls in the media!

