“Flow”: first Latvian film to compete for an Oscar surprises with its powerful message

Produced in Latvia, Flow premiered in Brazilian theaters on February 20th after several wins at international festivals, such as the Golden Globe for Best Animation and New York Film Critics Circle Award in the same category. Currently, it is still competing for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Best International Film, being an opponent of I’m Still Here. Similarly to Brazil, the country is going through a national moment of euphoria.

WHAT IS THE MOVIE ABOUT?

The film tells the story of a kitten who lives in the forest, where he is the only one among three dogs. At first, we see him looking at his reflection in the water and swimming through the forest, but suddenly, a flood consumes all the vegetation, and the water rises higher and higher, which takes the kitten through a survival journey, with friendships and evolutions.

Gints Zilbalodis is the director, but he is also the editor, did the cinematography, art direction and effectively participated in the entire team. This is not his first project, he has already directed several others, but he is better known for Projām, his first feature film, and received the Contrechamps award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. It was also nominated for an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Music in a Feature Film Production.

Although, Zilbalodis did something totally different from what we’ve ever seen. The animation of Flow is beautiful and stunning, similar to the art of The Wild Robot, but the Latvian film has no voices, just the sounds of the environment and animals, along with a soundtrack that it guides the viewer’s emotions without the need for words, which allows them to feel like they are inside the film. Thus, the use of natural sounds and soft music increases the feeling of familiarity and connection with the story.

The film’s visuals are stunning, very rich in detail and depth, the choice of colors and lighting create a melancholic and, at the same time, hopeful atmosphere, portraying the protagonist’s journey.

In addition to the impeccable technical part, Flow it also stands out for its powerful message about resilience, discovering the unknown and the importance of coexistence with others, even in the face of chaos. The cat’s journey symbolizes growth and adaptation in the face of adversity, making the film a deep and reflective experience for all ages. After all, the animated film industry doesn’t just make films for children and teenagers, but films that adults will also like and be moved by with a deep meaning.

WORLD CUP EUPHORIA AT LATVIA

After the film won the statuette for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes earlier this year, the trophy was declared a national treasure. The Latvian National Museum began displaying it in its collection, between two statues of black cats, a direct tribute to the film’s protagonist. The achievement generated great pride among the Latvian population, including the unveiling of a kitten statue in the capital and graffiti with his image spread across the city walls, transforming the character into a symbol of hope and resilience for the entire country.

