FLIP: Discover The Highlights Of The 2025 Literary Party 

The 23rd edition of Paraty International Literary Festival (FLIP) was the scene of more than 21 tables with memorable names from Brazilian and world literature, aimed at a wide range of literary tastes. The event held in the historic center of Rio de Janeiro from July 30 to August 3 gained notoriety for showcasing the literary reality in Brazil.

Data from the 6th edition of the survey “Portraits of Reading in Brazil” of Pro-Book Institute, reveal a loss of nearly seven million readers in the last four years. Through data like this, FLIP began to function as an attempt to expand and encourage reading in the country.

In addition to the literary tables, FLIP had an Education Program: Flipinha. This program included workshops, storytelling, reading mediation and presentations for children throughout the event. It is worth highlighting called Flipzone, focused on creative writing and activities linked to young authors, an initiative that creates an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere.

Reading as an instrument of reflection

It is through FLIP that the historic city of Paraty was transformed into a center of culture and learning for the young people and adults of all ages. With the desire to promote culture in one of Rio’s remote urban areas, Paraty was the ideal choice. Since its inception, the international literary book festival has sought to connect the event with the city.

In 2025, taking literature, art, and diversity to the places was a symbol of strength in encouraging reading and creative writing in the country. The honouree, writer, and poet Paulo Leminski was the highlight of this edition. With the idea of introducing his literature to other audiences, his poetry gained great popularity in pop culture and through haiku poetry, of Japanese origin. Other personalities such as Gregorio Duvivier, Nei Lopes, Marina Silva and Arnaldo Antunes are also celebrated.

From Europe, the Spanish Rosa Montero, the Swedish cartoonist Life Strömquist, the Italian Sandro Veronesi, the Portuguese Ricardo Araújo Pereira and the French Neige Sinno.

It is worth remembering that only women represented Latin America, such as Mexicans Dahlia de la Cerda and Cristina Rivera Garza, the Chilean Alia Trabucco Zerán, the Argentines María Negroni and Dolores Reyes and Surinamese Astrid Roemer.

The fair brought the rapper from Africa Gail Faye, who participated in the event six years ago, and the Ivorian GauZ’. From the Middle East, the guest was the Israeli historian Ilan Pappé.

All the personalities featured demonstrate literature as a powerful tool for critical reflection on the world by fostering this perception, the fair search, more than just books, to give meaning to how people see themselves in the world.

FLIP´s legacy beyond books: “a kind of bubble of light and beauty.”

Talking about this literary fair also means talking about the incentive it offers young people to write their own histories.

When I was 15, I had the opportunity to write my own book. Four years after this publication, I realized the importance of putting my feelings, ways of thinking, and acting on paper. Something that, nowadays, is influenced by social media and artificial intelligence.

Fairs like FLIP, which encourage young authors to write, can transform the way this generation views literature.

Projects like the one presented by FLIP in 2025 don’t just develop readers, but rather authorial voices capable of constructing their own narratives. This cultural fair demonstrated that everyone can become the author of their own stories, and writing mine four years ago is an example of this.

