“Feito Pipa” will represent Brazil at the Oscars! Have you heard about this movie yet? Get to know it!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feito Pipa or Gugu’s World was selected as Brazil’s submission for the 2027 Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film category. The selection came after the Brazilian Academy of Cinema evaluated six finalists, such as 100 Dias by Carlos Saldanha, A Fabulosa Máquina do Tempo by Eliza Capai, A Natureza das Lisas Invisíveis by Rafaela Camelo, Nosso Segredo by Grace Passô, and Vicentina Pede Desculpas by Gabriel Martins.

The film directed by Allan Deberton was the ultimate selection; however, Brazil’s submission does not guarantee an Oscar nomination. Feito Pipa still has to make it through the Academy’s international selection process.

But why was Feito Pipa chosen to represent Brazil at the Oscars?

Meet Gugu’s World

Between all the other options, the movie had a standout strength, which is the ability to combine a very Brazilian setting and culture with universal themes. The movie will be officially released in November, but until then, here’s what is known about the film:

Set in Quixadá, Ceará, the film follows Gugu, an almost 12-year-old boy who loves soccer and lives with his grandmother, Dilma, a retired teacher who raises him with freedom and affection, unconcerned with the judgment of people in their small town. His relationship with his father, Batista, is complicated, shaped by absences, expectations, and unspoken feelings. The two live alone beside the Araújo Lima Dam, which, after years of drought, begins to reveal the ruins of an old submerged town, bringing to the surface memories that changed the course of their family’s life.

The film explores childhood, identity, family, prejudice, grief, memory, and belonging.

Behind The Story

The origins of Feito Pipa are deeply personal. Screenwriter André Araujo drew inspiration from his own childhood memories, as well as director Allan Deberton’s experiences growing up in the countryside of Ceará, feeling out of place and being raised by their grandmothers.

These experiences inspired the story of a queer child growing up in an environment shaped by affection and freedom.

Filming took place primarily in Quixadá, Ceará, in late 2024. Quixadá’s choice is an important part of the film’s visual identity. The region’s landscape, drought, and relationship with water are deeply connected to the story.

Therefore, the Ceará countryside is more than just a backdrop; the setting becomes a character in the story itself.

Gugu is played by Yuri Gomes, who was selected from approximately 700 children who took part in the casting process. His performance became one of the film’s highlights, earning recognition at both international and Brazilian festivals.

The main cast also features Teca Pereira as Gugu’s Grandmother and Lázaro Ramos as Gugu’s Father, Carlos Francisco, Georgina Castro, Luan Vasconcelos, and many more.

Success so far

Besides its story, one of the biggest reasons Feito Pipa became a strong Oscar contender was international festival success.

Its first screening was at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, and it left the festival with two major awards: Crystal Bear for Best Film and International Jury Grand Prix.

Until now, the film has earned awards from four international and national festivals.

And here’s a fun fact: Feito Pipa is almost entirely made out of Brazil’s cultural funding system.

The film received support from several audiovisual initiatives, including Brazil’s National Aldir Blanc Policy (PNAB), PNAB Ceará, ANCINE, Audiovisual Sector Fund (FSA), Projeto Paradiso and the Ministry of Culture.

It is not only interesting because it is taking Brazil to the Oscars again, but also an example of how public cultural funding and independent Brazilian filmmaking can contribute to films reaching international audiences.

Now, as Feito Pipa begins its journey toward the Oscars, Gugu’s story leaves the Ceará countryside behind to reach audiences far beyond Brazil.

The movie is set to be released in Brazilian theaters on November 5, 2026.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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