Fall is all around! What can we expect for this season according Milan’s Winter/Fall?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Milan’s Fashion Week A/W 2026 started on February 24th, and gathered 52 runways until March 2nd. Astonishing shows, new creative directors, and many incredible references were brought, and will take part of your wardrobe this winter!

Here are some highlights of the Italian Fashion Houses of Milan’s Fashion Week that you should definitely check.

BOTTEGA VENETA

Handmade is probably the best word to describe what Louise Trotter brought for her debut atBottega Veneta’s runway; with advanced techniques, the maison chose to work with natural materials, like silk and fil coupé, to reproduce the texture of fur.

Inspired by Milan’s architecture, alongside nostalgic floral prints, the collection evokes a powerful family memory, reflecting the pride in which Milanese people dress carefully for their community.

DOLCE AND GABBANA

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana reaffirm their legacies by sticking to their identities: the traditional black Sicily is a symbol of timeless elegance, refinement, and femininity.

The Sicilian maison brings to the spotlight the classic fur coats, an ode to Italian craftsmanship, with lots of volume and softness, essential for those who want to embody the young sciura (aka, the italian grandma) aesthetic.

emporio armani

Silvana Armani debuted her first collection for the Fashion House of her uncle, Giorgio Armani (who passed away in September 2025), after working closely with him for over 40 years, alongside Leo Dell’Orco, Armani’s companion.

Made by one woman to another, the new “Armani woman” focuses on her daily clothes and comfort: with many loose-fitted tailored suits, baggy blazers and trench coats, all of them in basic colors, perfect for everywhere.

fendi

Maria Grazia Chiuri, ex creative director for Dior, made her comeback to the Italian house where she started in 1989 – now starring as the new creative director of Fendi.

The satin dresses combined with the traditional Baguettes (a bag that we can see a lot with Carrie Bradshaw, during Sex and The City episodes), are the essentials for an excellently classy night out look during the cold.

ferragamo

Making an ode to the 1920s, Maximilian Davis chose the period in which Ferragamo was created to inspire everyone to go out at night even during cold temperatures.

The sailors are an important figure for this collection, having their uniforms completely reformed with textures: nautical knits receive chiffon appliqués using needle punch to structure their shapes; utilitarian parkas get versions in textured nappa leather, with hoods lined in shearling – great choice for the bold ones!

gucci

The 1990s has definitely made its comeback, and Gucci proves it with Demna revisiting the past of the Fashion House by honoring Tom Ford’s collections: with lots of sparkle, laces, tight dresses and a sexy “I just arrived from the club” attitude.

Many celebrities were spotted during the show, such as Demi Moore, Donatella Versace, and Paris Hilton; On the runway, Kate Moss stole the spotlight: wearing a very tight black dress, clinging to the body, with a plunging backless design revealing a thong with the house’s monogram.

marni

Meryll Rogge makes her debut at Marni, bringing the main identity of the house: funky and playful colors, like yellow, orange, purple, green and red – which are not a very popular decision for autumn and winter clothes.

It’s the artsy vibes at its pinnacle: maxi sequins, fluffy coats, mid-calf socks, low-heeled pumps, strangely fun shoes, polka dot prints and maximalist accessories.

prada

The new “onion looks” were the highlights of the Prada’s runway, thanks to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons. Only 15 models, wearing many layers of clothes, creating 60 different looks, proving that sometimes wearing a coat or a scarf transforms our look.

In times where everything is so fast, to choose to wear overlays proves a point: our clothes are not easily disposable. For Simons, “our outfit transforms at different times of the day”, not only literally – like for the crazy weather variations we have in São Paulo – but also metaphorically, like us, showing different facets of our personality in our clothes.

The article above was edited by Sofia Bianco.

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