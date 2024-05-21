Everything you need to know about the most iconic bag in the fashion world: Hermès Birkin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The most iconic and exclusive bag in fashion history celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024, and Her Campus Casper Libero has decided to create a comprehensive guide for all fashion enthusiasts. From its unusual creation to celebrities being exposed for using fake bags.

Jane Birkin: A bag that could be as iconic as the 70s ‘It Girl’

The creation behind these iconic bags is particularly memorable for Hermès fans. It all started when the British actress and singer Jane Birkin was on a plane from Paris to London in 1984. She accidentally dropped her travel bag filled with belongings on the plane highway. However, little did she imagine that the person who would come to her aid in this incident was Jean-Louis Dumas, the chief executive of Hermès.

During the flight, Jane mentioned to Jean how difficult it was to find a leather bag that could meet her needs. She asked if they could create a larger version of the Kelly bag, but Dumas decided to take a step further and design a completely new bag that would become a woman’s best friend.

From leathers to stitchings, there is an infinity of Birkins released

Available in various sizes and colors, the Hermès Birkin features a structured, rectangular shape with rounded edges, maintaining its form impeccably even when empty, owing to its robust construction. The bag is adorned with a signature closure system comprising a flap that folds over the top and fastens with a lock and key mechanism, ensuring security and sophistication.

Renowned for its timeless and elegant design, exquisite craftsmanship, and emblematic status as a symbol of luxury and wealth, the Birkin bag stands as an icon in the world of fashion and craftsmanship.

@eliteusa The famous Hermès Birkin bag: did you know the difference between sellier and retourne? Here’s a helpful guide to help you decide on your dream bag 👜 #hermesbirkin #birkinbag #hermescommunity ♬ original sound – eliteUSA

Hèrmes game: Did you think it was easy?

However, while the Birkin is the most iconic bag in fashion, it’s also the most exclusive on the market. It’s not just about having a lot of money; you, also have to play the Hermès game. This involves building a connection with the brand.

You start by purchasing various Hermès products, such as items from their home collection or scarves, and then you become known to the sellers. After a long journey, they may offer you a Birkin bag. Rumor has it that if you decline the offer, you’ll be put on the Hermès blacklist.

The Fake Birkin Slayer: we got you!

Due to the difficulty of obtaining a Birkin Bag, the market for counterfeit handbags is extensive worldwide. Even celebrities and influencers aren’t immune to the allure of fake bags, especially those who desire the status associated with them but can’t afford the genuine article.

The Fake Birkin Slayer, a profile known for exposing users of fake bags on their social media stories with the phrase: “Where did you get this bag,” has sparked controversy on the internet.

