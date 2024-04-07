What’s In Your “Cool Girl” Bag?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter.

Rather than being “trendy,” the “cool girl” bag aims to remain timeless, sleek, and stylish. Inspired by Jane Birkin’s unique personalization of the all-too-famous Birkin Bag, the “cool girl” bag is a combination of personal style and classic patterns or prints seen in recurring fashion trends.

The intention of the “cool girl” bag is not to purchase unnecessary products with single-use lifespans, but invest in objects I consider “small luxuries” that elevate daily activities from combing your hair to painting your nails. Small luxuries, also known as micro-luxuries or little luxuries, are objects that typically range on the higher end of prices, but are long lasting and durable. In the same way that a Dior handbag would be a big luxury, a Dior compact mirror would be a small luxury.

Before we discuss the contents of our “cool girl” bags, let’s dive deeper into the actual bag itself! Typically, “cool girl” bags are medium to large leather or patterned bags. Whether they’re simple in style or used as a statement piece in an outfit, the “cool girl” bag has no set-in-stone rules; whatever style, shape, or color you like makes the bag “cool girl” approved if you are confident enough to wear it out!

Personally, I prefer hand bags over shoulder bags and a monochromatic style rather than bursts of colors or patterns. However, the comeback of sequins and leather print in bags has me slowly changing my opinion.

The contents of the bag: arguably the most important as it transforms the bag from something average to a “cool girl” bag! Like any other bag, there must be beauty items for us to use throughout the day. Lip products I believe are worth the extra dollar are monogrammed lip balm cases, Clarin’s lip oil, and the Rhode peptide lip treatment. If you like the classics, perhaps the Dior lip glow oil will be your go to! Any lip product that’s clean and unique in its packaging is definitely “cool girl” approved.

Now for a way to store our cards. For a more chic look, opt for a cardholder instead of a full-sized wallet. Sometimes, it’s better to travel light with only the necessities when you go out. Brands such as Kate Spade, Yves Saint Laurent, Goyard, and Vivienne Westwood have amazing designs that range from simple colors to beads and stitching.

Though sometimes forgettable when remembering a bag’s essentials, hand cream is a must for a “cool girl” bag. Splurging on hand cream may sound ridiculous, but it makes all the difference. My favorite is Aesop’s Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm and L’Occitane’s Nourishing and Protective Shea Butter Hand Cream. Some cult favorites are also Diptyque’s Fleur de Peau perfumed hand cream and Chanel’s La Crème Main. Not a hand cream person? Perhaps a hand sanitizer is best for you. Whichever hand cream, sanitizer, or product you choose to add to your bag, make sure the packaging itself looks sleek and clean!

There’s so much more than what’s listed that comes together to create a “cool girl” bag. There are compact mirrors, phone cases, sunglasses, matches, and so much more that all give the bag character and charm. Personalizing the bag itself is also a huge component of the look! If you’re into keychains, beads, pins, and bows, find inspiration in your favorite items or places of inspiration. As for me, I love adding ribbons and bows to all of my bag handles.

With what you’ve read and learned, go out and create your own “cool girl” bag!