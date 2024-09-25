The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The highly anticipated film of 2024, Wicked, is almost here for us to enjoy. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch. Glinda is famously known for her bright, bubbly personality and sparkling presence — qualities that Ariana Grande perfectly brings to life. Grande is also bringing something else to life with her brand, R.E.M. Beauty. To celebrate the upcoming movie release, R.E.M. Beauty has created a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by Wicked.

Grande tells Vogue, “I pulled inspiration for the collection from the stage show, the movie, and the books.” She tells Allure, “I wanted it to be a means for the fans to feel closer to it than they ever could.” Ariana tells us that her first part in creating the collection was sending her product development team to the Universal set in London so that they can see what the movie is all about. She also feels that their experiencing everything on set had an impact on how the whole collection came out to be.

GLINDA glow drops

If Glinda were a beauty product, it’d be this! The Glinda Glow Drops radiate light and goodness, just like her. It is a hydrating, skin-illuminating serum infused with peptides and hyaluronic acid for a radiant, enchanted glow.

“So Popular” PH adaptive lip oil

Popular! You’re going to be so popular wearing this lip oil that adapts to your natural PH balance. The packaging of the lip oil was inspired by Glinda’s clear, sparkly pink wand with an iridescent glow. Since the lip oil adapts to your PH level, it will give you a flush of warm vibrant pink.

In an interview with Vogue, Arianna shared a funny story about her best friend, Doug Middlebrook, who had previously tried the product because he always has all the testers and loves trying them out. Middlebrook had the Glinda lip oil in his bathroom when his friend saw it and thought, “Oh, a beautiful little sheer shimmery moment,” and put it on. They looked in the mirror right before they walked out the door and had hot pink lips!

So, before you try it out, be aware that this lip oil will give your lips a vibrant pink hue — not just a subtle, shimmery baby pink gloss!

UNDER EYE gel masks

In addition to the lip oil and glow drops, there will also be opalescent under eye gel masks, inspired by Glinda’s bubble. The eye masks are supercharged with ingredients including hyaluronic acid and caffeine to leave your under eyes feeling hydrated and smooth.

GORGEOUSLY Green elphaba makeup set

To honor Elphaba, the stunningly green witch from Wicked, R.E.M. Beauty has dedicated a special collection of products just for her.

Here’s what the collection includes: a sparkly emerald green liquid eyeshadow with a hint of champagne pearl, a gel eyeliner pencil in matte olive green, a sheer lip and cheek stick in plum, and a color-changing lip balm that transforms from black to plum.

Channel Your Inner Glinda: The Bubbly Beauty Set

If the green-witch Elphaba has a liquid eyeshadow, blush, liner, and lip balm, there’s no doubt that Glinda has her own collection too. After all, Glinda is all about her bubbly, pink spirit and would have to have an array of makeup products! Glinda’s makeup collection will include a liquid shadow in a shimmering lavender, a bright lip and cheek product in fuschia, a matte metallic lipstick in rose, and a gel eyeliner in periwinkle.

12 shade storybook palette

Last but not the least, the collection will include an eyeshadow palette with 12 shade names inspired by the film, with both shimmer and matte shades included.

While Wicked may still be a couple of months away, R.E.M. Beauty is bringing the magic to us early with their limited edition Wicked Beauty collection. Starting Oct. 1, you can grab the collection on R.E.M. beauty.com, and it will also be available in Ulta Beauty stores and online in early October.