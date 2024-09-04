Elections 2024: What are the differences between elections in Brazil vs. USA?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Elections are a fundamental aspect of democracy, allowing citizens to choose their leaders and determine what their country will stand for in the coming years. However, electoral systems vary significantly from one nation to another. Brazil and the United States, two countries whose democratic processes have global implications, differ notably in their voting systems.

This year, it is happening in Brazil elections for mayors and councilors of states and cities. And in the U.S, it is a presidential election, which is between Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) and Donald Trump (Republican Party).

Electoral System

Brazil uses a two-round system for presidential and mayoral elections. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the first round, a second one is held between the top two candidates. For elections to the Congress, Chamber of Deputies, and state legislatures, a proportional representation system is used, which allocates seats to parties based on the proportion of votes they receive.

The United States primarily uses a plurality system for most elections, where the candidate with the most votes wins, even without a majority. Presidential elections, however, are decided through the Electoral College, where citizens vote for a slate of electors pledged to a specific candidate.

The Electoral College is a group of representatives (electors) who are chosen by the voters of each state. Each state has a number of voters equal to the number of senators (always two) and deputies (varies according to the population) it has in Congress. In total, the Electoral College is made up of 538 voters. For a candidate to win the presidential election, he must obtain an absolute majority of these votes, that is, at least 270 electoral votes.

When voters vote for a presidential candidate, they are actually voting for a group of electors who have pledged to support that candidate in the Electoral College. In almost all states, the candidate who wins the majority of popular votes in that state takes all of the state’s Electoral College votes (“winner-takes-all” system). This means that some states are more competitive than others, the so-called “swing states”, where the difference between the candidates is usually small and, therefore, decisive.

Voting method

Since 1996, Brazil has used electronic voting machines, which have significantly improved the accuracy and speed of vote counting. Citizens vote by selecting candidates on a touchscreen, and results are typically available within hours after the polls close. Brazil is internationally recognized for its advanced voting system.

In the U.S., voting methods vary by locality. Some states use electronic voting machines, while others use paper ballots, mail-in ballots, or a combination of these methods. The counting process can take days or even weeks, depending on the area. The decentralized nature of U.S. elections results in a wide variety of voting methods, which can complicate the election process, particularly in presidential races.

Voter participation

In Brazil, voting is mandatory for citizens between 18 and 70 years old, while registration is optional for those aged 16-17 and over 70. Voter turnout is generally high, often exceeding 75% in all elections.

In contrast, voting in the U.S. is entirely voluntary, with turnout rates varying by election type. Presidential elections typically see higher participation, with turnout ranging from 55% to 65%, compared to lower rates in midterm and local elections.

Election day and voting period

Elections in Brazil are always held on Sundays, typically in October, with standardized voting hours across the country, usually from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though this can vary slightly by region.

In the U.S., Election Day is held on a Tuesday in November. Concerns about voter absenteeism have led most states to offer early voting and mail-in voting, providing greater flexibility for voters.

Political campaigns and financing

Brazil has strict regulations on advertising and campaign financing. Political parties receive public funding, and there are limits on donations and how money is spent. Candidates are given free airtime on television and radio, and paid political advertisements are restricted.

In contrast, the U.S. has far fewer restrictions on campaign financing, especially following the Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision in 2010, which allowed unlimited spending by corporations on political campaigns. Advertising, including paid media, is a major component of U.S. elections, with billions of dollars spent on television, radio, and digital ads.

However, the United States has their own two-party system, where two parties dominate politics: the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Because the electoral system is based on “winner-takes-all”, it is difficult for smaller parties to win seats, especially in presidential elections, where they cannot gain a significant base of support in a single state. The two-party system is deeply rooted in US political history, which creates barriers to the emergence of new viable parties. Campaign finance laws, the registration process for parties to get on the ballot, and unequal access to the media also hamper the viability of smaller parties.

Election administration

In Brazil, elections are administered by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE, of the portuguese acronym) and Regional Electoral Courts (TREs), which are responsible for organizing the entire election process. The TSE also regulates political parties and campaign activities.

In the U.S., elections are administered at the state and local levels, with each state having its own laws and procedures. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) oversees federal election finances, but there is no centralized body that administers elections across states. This leads to significant variation in how elections are conducted throughout the country.

While both Brazil and the United States are important democracies, the differences in electoral systems show historical, cultural and political influences. Brazil’s use of electronic voting, mandatory voting contrasts sharply with the U.S system, whose voting system in most states is made out of paper and it is voluntary.

Each vote contributes to the final result in your state, which can be decisive in a close election. Furthermore, it is crucial to know the candidates and their proposals well. Researching and understanding candidates’ backgrounds, policy positions, and government plans helps you make an informed choice that reflects the voter’s values ​​and interests.

Voting is a right and a civic responsibility, and the future of many public policies and government decisions depends on who is elected. Therefore, participating in the electoral process, even in a system that may seem restrictive, is essential to ensure that each citizen’s voice is heard.

