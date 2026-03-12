Deftones at Lollapalooza Brazil: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The band Deftones started in the city of Sacramento, California in 1988. Originally formed by the frontman and vocalist Chino Moreno, lead guitarist Stephen Carpenter and the drummer Abe Cunningham — with the bassist Chi Cheng and the keyboardist and turntablist Frank Delgado entering the band respectively in 1990 and 1999.

The rock group is known for being alongside big names, such as Korn and Incubus, pioneers of nu-metal — an alternative subgenre of heavy metal that mixes genres like hip-hop and industrial music with metal, being classified as “alternative metal”.

Deftones is one of the headliners of Lollapalooza this year. The concert will take place on March 20th, at the Samsung Galaxy Stage, and the expectation is that it will be unforgettable for the audience.

Where to start listening?

Back on their very first album Adrenaline (1995) songs like 7 words and Minus Blindfold established themselves in the alternative music scene of the time.

Their second studio album was very popular as well, Around the Fur (1998) made a lot of noise in the alternative metal scene and is still one of the most known and appreciated albums of the band. The record is filled with iconic tracks like My own summer (Shove It), for exemple, the most popular song of the group, and Be quiet and drive (Far Away).

Another release of Deftones that’s worth to mention is White Pony (2000), it runs away of the nu-metal itself. Coming closer to a more ethereal sound and abstract lyrics, sounding more like shoegaze — a subgenre of indie and alternative rock that’s known for its immersive, introspective, and often melancholic atmosphere. The album also counts with the addition of the lead singer Chino Moreno at the second guitar.

The result of this experimentalism was a work acclaimed by the critics that earned the band a Top 3 position on Billboard 200 and a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. White Pony is considered by many listeners to be Deftone’s masterpiece, songs like Change (In the house of flies) and Digital Bath are among of fan’s favorites.

In August 2025, Deftones released their most recent studio album Private Music (2025). The record marks the return of the band after OHMS (2020) and presents to the public a new member, the bassist Fred Sablan. The record was well received by the critics and described by BBC as one of the group’s best work in more than a decade, as well as one of the best releases of last year, notable tracks include My mind is a mountain and Infinity Source.

Deftones in Brazil through the years

In 2001, brazilian fans had the opportunity to see them on stage for the first time ever. Their show at Rock in Rio that year was the biggest of their career at the time. On that occasion, Deftones shared the stage with Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Silverchair. Their first time in the country is still a good memory for both the band and the fans.

Later in 2007, 2009 and 2011 Brazil was included on the band’s world tours and it helped to build a strong fanbase. With their unique way to do music and such a particular sound, the “Radiohead of metal” last visited the country in 2015, when they played at Rock in Rio and also opened for System of a Down in São Paulo.

What to expect for the show

Now, more than ten years later, Deftones is back with the promise of a memorable presentation at Lollapalooza 2026. The expectation is an exciting concert for the fans, being an unique opportunity to those who started to listen to the band in recent years alongside with people that have loved them since the 90’s.

At the moment, the band is doing a world tour, said by some fans as one of their best eras, so the expectations are really high. The setlist must include since big hits such as Diamond Eyes, Hole in the Earth, Cherry Waves and Sextape, to tracks of their most recent release Private Music, hopefully, the chosen ones will be Milk of the Madonna and Ecdysis.

Based on their recent shows, the performance promises to be ethereal and electric. Chino Moreno’s vocals are some of the highlights of the show and what makes their sound so unique. Live, it has the power to take the audience to another dimension, feeling like a fever dream.

Deftones have a unique sound and are one of the most important and well-known bands in the nu-metal scene. Whether you are a rock fan or not, their music enchant even those who are not familiar with it, making their performance at Lollapalooza worth checking out live.

