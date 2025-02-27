“Debí Tirar Más Fotos”: How does the new Bad Bunny’s album celebrate Latin culture?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With over two billion streams across all platforms, Bad Bunny’s latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, hits the music scene as a sonic manifesto of Latin culture. Far from being just a collection of hits, the album presents itself as a portrait of Puerto Rican identity, exploring social, historical, and emotional issues that resonate throughout Latin America.

The Latin essence in sound and narrative

Since his meteoric rise, Benito (the singer’s birth name) has established himself as one of the main representatives of Latin urban music. On his new album, he mixes genres such as reggaeton, trap, and bolero, revisiting traditional musical influences from Puerto Rico and other Latin countries. This fusion not only reaffirms the richness of Latin music but also reinforces its identity and resistance in the face of the increasing globalization of the music market.

In addition to the sound, the lyrics of the songs on Debí Tirar Más Fotos reflect on fame, success, and nostalgia. The track “DtMF,” which gives the album its title, illustrates a desire to preserve moments that could be lost in time. This sentiment resonates in Latin communities, where memory and tradition play a fundamental role.

Gentrification in Puerto Rico and the Struggle for Identity

One of the most relevant themes addressed by the album – and by Bad Bunny himself in several interviews – is the gentrification of Puerto Rico. In recent years, the island has faced a significant increase in foreign investors acquiring properties and transforming local communities, making the cost of living unsustainable for native residents. This phenomenon has directly impacted the culture and daily life of the island, threatening its authenticity.

Bad Bunny, who has always spoken out against this elitism, uses his platform to give voice to those who are affected. In songs and speeches, he criticizes the impact of unbridled tourism and real estate speculation, reinforcing the importance of preserving Puerto Rican identity.

A small film, with great symbols

In addition to the album, the singer also released a short film as a companion piece to this era. In the short film, director Arí Maniel Cruz Suárez tells the story of how Puerto Rico is losing its true identity. Starring the famous filmmaker Jacobo Morales and the character Concho (voiced by Kenneth Canales), a frog native to the island, the story is a symbol of longing and good memories.

Bad Bunny and his role as a spokesperson for Latin America

More than just a pop icon, Bad Bunny has established himself as a true spokesperson for Latin youth. By addressing issues such as belonging, social inequality, and valuing one’s roots, he strengthens Latin America’s representation on the global stage. His new album, far from being just a commercial success, is a declaration of love for his land and a call for Latinos to celebrate their culture with pride.

In a world where trends come and go quickly, Debí Tirar Más Fotos reminds us of the importance of looking to the past, preserving our stories, and valuing every detail of our cultural identity – before it’s too late.

The album and its achievements

Throughout the album, we can feel the presence of nostalgia, something that always moves us. The public welcomed all the songs on the album with open arms. The track “DtMf” became one of the most famous, but I believe the most impactful was “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”, where the singer says he doesn’t want what happened to Hawaii to happen to the island of Puerto Rico, referring precisely to gentrification and the loss of local culture and customs.

You can check out the album by clicking on the link below:

