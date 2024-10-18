Must-Visit Festivals In Puerto Rico and Where to Find Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Puerto Rico is an island rich in culture with so much to offer, not only for tourists but especially for locals who might not have explored every corner of it. I hope to encourage Puerto Ricans to visit different parts of the island and learn more about our culture with friends or family!

Festival de la China, Las Marías To start, I’ll mention one of my favorite festivals. In Las Marías, the “Festival de la China,” the Orange Festival, takes place from March 14th to the 17th. Here, everything revolves around oranges, and the food is undoubtedly the best part, especially their creativity when it comes to using every part of the orange. The variety of dishes made with this fruit is incredible. Festival del Bolero Moving from the west to the northeastern coast of the island, we find a celebration of one of the most cherished musical genres in Puerto Rico, especially for the older generations. The “Festival del Bolero” takes place in Carolina during April. It’s a wonderful event where people can enjoy the oldies vibes with friends or perhaps with a date. El Festival de Flores Heading farther to the west, one of the most beautiful festivals in all of Puerto Rico is held in Aibonito: “El Festival de Flores,” the Flower Festival. Taking place from June to July, this festival showcases impressive displays of flowers. Visitors can admire the beauty and purchase some to bring a piece of that beauty back home. Photo by Yoksel ? Zok from Unsplash Festival de la Piña Returning to food-based celebrations, the south-west region of Puerto Rico, in Lajas hosts the delicious “Festival de la Piña,” the Pineapple Festival, during the 27th through 29th of May. This event centers one of the island’s most refreshing and sweet fruits that grow right here in the island and can be used in countless different dishes and drinks, including Puerto Rico’s famous piña colada. El Festival de la Cultura Aside from food and music, Puerto Rico has other defining cultural characteristics, and these are celebrated at “El Festival de la Cultura,” the Culture Festival, in Arecibo. This event is a great opportunity to celebrate Puerto Rican history and culture as well as other cultures around the world. As we all know, Puerto Rico has become a sort of beacon for immigrants from all over the world. This festival celebrates that and invites those different cultures to stand out and be celebrated right here in Arecibo during the 13th through 15th of September. La Campechada Speaking of culture, another family-friendly event filled with art is “La Campechada,” directed by the Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña (ICPR). This event celebrates theater, an art form which, in my opinion, is underrated in Puerto Rico. While it highlights history and culture, “La Campechada” also gives young and experienced artists an outlet to express their creativity. The event doesn’t have a fixed location, it brings art and beauty wherever it goes.

There are countless festivals in nearly every municipality across Puerto Rico. Hopefully you and your friends and family can attend some of these events and enjoy a big part of who we are, our rich and diverse culture.