Cows in favor of barbecue? Find out who are the foreign celebrities who support Trump

Donald Trump has supporters in all spheres,and the worl of celebrities would be no different. In addition to Trump’s controversial actions and policies, what stands out about the foreign celebrities who support his actions is the fact that Trump actively takes a stand against immigrants.

In 2018, Donald Trump implemented a zero-tolerance policy, totally criminalizing illegal entry into the US and prosecuting all immigrants detained at the border, and in the year of his inauguration, he tried to end DACA. This program was created to protect immigrants who arrived illegally in the US as children, better known as Dreamers, from deportation. The program allowed ,and still allows, them to work legally and live in the US without fear of deportation. DACA’s days are currently numbered as Trump’s second term as the president may try to end it again.

Amid all the anti-immigration laws imposed by Trump in his first and second terms, now in 2025, the president has signed a law that allows immigrants to be deported for non-violent crimes. Despite this fact, the biggest shock for Donald Trump’s “non-supporters” was how the immigrants were deported in an undignified manner, with handcuffs on their wrists and ankles.

How the immigrants arrived in their respective countries impacted many and led to questioning in the media about Trump’s celebrities supporters who are foreigners and, still, support the government.

Here’s a list of famous Trump supporters:

The support of celebrities and political leaders for Donald Trump is somewhat worrying, given that their opinions and speeches have so much influence. The fact that it is worrying is not only linked to the case of the anti-immigration laws imposed by Trump but also to the controversies and accusations that he has received.

In 2023, Donald Trump was convicted of sexual abuse, defamation and rape, but unfortunately he was cleared and had to pay $ 5 million in damages to the writer Elizabeth Jean Caroll, in addition to which more than ten women have made accusations against him. In addition to this, Trump has been involved in many other controversies.

The biggest question after the deportations of immigrants is what his next steps will be and what to expect from the future of America in the face of a president like Donald Trump.

