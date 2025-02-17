How will Trump’s immigration policies affect Irish youths

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The election of Donald Trump and his subsequent immigration policies have sparked global concern, particularly among international students and young professionals seeking opportunities in the United States. For Irish youths and EU students, these policies could have far-reaching implications, affecting everything from visa processing times to job prospects in the U.S.

Trump’s executive orders, which prioritise stricter immigration controls and heightened vetting processes, may lead to increased costs for employers, extended visa wait times, and a more challenging environment for those hoping to study or work abroad. This article explores how these changes could impact Irish and EU students, particularly those participating in programs like Erasmus, and examines whether American businesses may become more reluctant to offer jobs to international talent in light of these new policies.

Trump’s executive orders focus on stricter immigration controls, including visa restrictions, heightened vetting processes, and reduced immigration pathways. Policies aim to prioritise American workers, which could impact international students and professionals seeking opportunities in the U.S. So how could this affect us Irish students?

With Trump’s new plans, student visas such as the J-1 and F-1 may be harder to obtain with stricter vetting and additional paperwork requirements. With Visas being harder to obtain, the price of them may rise. Right now a visa to the USA (called the ESTA) is valid for two years from approval. If Trump were to reduce this time, the visa would need to be repurchased more often, increasing the money spent on it. Enhanced screening at the border may cause delays and a higher level of admittance refusals amongst passengers. In Ireland we are fortunate to have an American preclearance facility in Dublin airport, which reduces time spent at customs upon arrival In the USA. If Trump were to determine that this facility is not secure enough and he wanted everyone to be cleared after their flight, it would be significantly time consuming for travellers.

Employers that sponsor the visas for Irish and EU students to come over may be faced with additional costs due to stricter regulations. This may encourage them to employ students from their own country, rather than taking on internationals. A reluctance to hire Irish students may emerge because of the complexities and costs of these visa sponsorships. Erasmus students may face uncertainty in finding a job or internship in the USA which can affect their career planning. An Erasmus can be incredibly important for students who are figuring out what they’d like to do with their life. If the USA is no longer in contention for Erasmus students, they could be pushed to look elsewhere, such as Canada and Australia. This would have long-term consequences for the USA, who would be losing out on talented students and

professionals. Their reputation may even be harmed, if they begin being viewed as the nation that refuses to take foreign students and workers.

In summary, Trump’s immigration policies present significant challenges for Irish and European youths aspiring to study or work in the United States. From increased visa costs and extended processing times, to heightened uncertainty for employers and students alike, these changes could deter many from pursuing opportunities in the U.S.

For programs like Erasmus, which thrive on international collaboration and cultural exchange, the policies may lead to reduced participation and a shift in global talent toward more welcoming destinations. While the long-term effects remain to be seen, it is clear that these measures could reshape the landscape of international education and employment, potentially diminishing the U.S.’s role as a hub for global talent and innovation. As Irish youths and EU students navigate this evolving environment, they may increasingly look to alternative countries that offer more accessible pathways for study and career growth. It may be a good time for the young people of Ireland and Europe to explore other opportunities and lay the groundwork for future students to do their studies in countries they previously wouldn’t have considered!