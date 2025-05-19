Cowboy Carter Tour: Beyoncé is officially back on stage!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On April 28th, one of the biggest singers in the global music industry kicked off her long-awaited tour. Beyoncé, who has millions of fans around the world, is headlining her shows with songs from her new album Cowboy Carter, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

The singer’s epic show celebrates her roots and reinventions, reaffirming not only her dominance on stage but also her boldness in redefining what it means to be a pop artist, fearlessly challenging conventions. Blending country, soul, pop, and elements from her multifaceted career, the tour is a celebration of American music through the lens of a Black woman who continues to rewrite the rules.

a show with narrative, identity and power

From the very beginning, Beyoncé immerses the audience in a visual and sonic narrative that crosses the past and present of American culture. The stage, circular in shape and reminiscent of rodeo arenas, but equipped with cutting-edge technology, features immersive projections, rotating screens, elevated catwalks, and a striking use of earthy and golden tones, evoking the Southern U.S. sunset.

The production is impressive: each segment of the show is treated as a chapter in Beyoncé’s journey, from a Texas girl to a global pop culture goddess. The set design includes digitized hay bales, neon cowboy silhouettes, and a live band featuring violin, banjo, and brass instruments, giving the Cowboy Carter project its authentic tone.

country, couture and futurism

As is tradition in Beyoncé’s shows, the costumes are a central part of the experience. On the Cowboy Carter tour, the performer uses her outfits not only as aesthetic elements, but also as narrative tools that reinforce the show’s central themes: identity, ancestry, and cultural reinvention. Three looks in particular, the white jumpsuit, the glittery denim jumpsuit, and the newspaper-patchwork outfit, stand out for their symbolism and visual impact.

White jumpsuit with hat and chaps

The outfit, composed of a white bodysuit, chaps, and a cowboy hat, was created by the house of Thierry Mugler and features more than 1,740 laser-cut fringes. The look nods to the aesthetics of Southern rodeos and celebrations, blending country tradition with sophistication. By wearing this outfit, Beyoncé pays homage to her Texan roots and Western culture while reinterpreting these elements through an African-American perspective.

glittery denim jumpsuit

Designed by Roberto Cavalli, this sparkling denim jumpsuit represents a fusion of rustic and glamorous. Denim, an emblematic fabric of American culture, is elevated to a new level of elegance, symbolizing the rise and empowerment of Black communities within traditionally white spaces. This look reinforces the message that Black culture is an integral and vital part of American identity.

newspaper patchwork outfit

Although specific details about this outfit are not widely documented, the use of newspaper patches can be interpreted as a critique of how the media portrays Black artists and their cultural contributions. By incorporating this element into her wardrobe, Beyoncé transforms often-distorted narratives into a visual statement of resistance and reclamation.

Each of these costumes plays a crucial role in building the Cowboy Carter narrative, showcasing Beyoncé’s ability to use fashion as a means of artistic and political expression.

the soundtrack of a career

Beyoncé blends tracks from Cowboy Carter with iconic moments from her musical journey, from old school hits like “Crazy in Love” to her newest releases like “Tyrant”. Four songs, in particular, weave the story together:

“Blackbiird”, her rendition of The Beatles’ classic becomes a tribute to Black women pioneers of country music. Beyoncé performs on a smaller circular stage, surrounded by projected images of artists like Linda Martell and Rhiannon Giddens.

The TikTok viral hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” becomes a euphoric moment during the show, with a synchronized line dance performed by dozens of dancers.

“Formation”, though previously released years ago on another album, fits seamlessly into the Cowboy Carter theme as a manifesto of Black pride. It’s the moment when the crowd sings and screams the loudest.

Performed powerfully in the middle of a rain-soaked scene (simulated with projections and water vapor), “Freedom” serves as the emotional climax of the night, with Beyoncé alone on stage, lit only by beams of blue light.

dance as language

The choreography maintains the Bey standard of precision and intensity. In this tour, she combines American folk dances with urban and African styles. The fusion is both skilled and symbolic, showing that the history of American culture is inseparable from Black influence.

The visuals follow this hybrid logic: 3D animations mixed with Black cowboy comic book illustrations, archival footage from the American South, and digital art worthy of a contemporary museum.

The Cowboy Carter tour is more than a concert: it is an artistic, political, and personal statement from Beyoncé. She doesn’t just entertain, she educates, provokes, moves, and, importantly, takes a stand. Beyoncé makes a point of expressing her dissatisfaction with the current U.S. government. As she had previously voiced her opposition to Trump and support for Kamala Harris (even authorizing the use of “Freedom” in the candidate’s campaign events during the election year), this tour reinforces her political stance.

In this show, we witness Beyoncé at the peak of her creative power, proving that she is both a daughter of America and one of its architects. A historic moment in live music that reaffirms, once again, that she is one of the greatest in the music industry.

______________

The article above was edited by Mariana Camargo Aguiar.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!