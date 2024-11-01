Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Beyonce magazine near tea on teacup
Photo by Emily Bauman from Unsplash
Culture

How Beyoncé is impacting the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Ineza Merci
Beyoncé is making waves after appearing at the 2024 Houston rally for U.S. 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. Beyoncé used her platform to encourage people to vote and highlight the importance of civic engagement. Her speech was a powerful call to action, particularly for young individuals. By encouraging her fans  to vote, she ignited the ‘H-town’ energy. 

At the rally, Beyoncé’s message was crystal clear: voting is power. The singer spoke  passionately about the impact voting can have in creating a future that displays a representative  democracy. She made it known that she was there as a mother, not a celebrity or politician. This future highlighted her purpose for being in attendance. Her fans—who make up a young and  diverse group—are now taking note. Beyoncé’s reach extends beyond Houston. With the large  social media presence that she holds, she amplifies her voice to millions outside of her  hometown. She’s inspiring followers to register to vote if they aren’t already. 

In this political climate where every vote counts, Beyoncé’s call to action, similar to other  celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris, may just be a game-changer. By using her platform  and being present in her hometown, she’s emphasizing how influential figures can shape  elections to some degree. Now, it’s time for people to do their part—“It’s time to sing a new  song”, as Beyoncé would say.

