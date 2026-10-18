Cooking for one: easy and healthy recipes for busy days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between college classes, work commitments, and day-to-day responsibilities, finding time to cook can be a major challenge. For those who live alone or prepare meals just for themselves, the task can seem even more complicated. Buying ingredients in the right quantities, avoiding food waste, and finding the motivation to cook after a long day are common obstacles.

Still, preparing healthy meals doesn’t have to be expensive, time-consuming, or complicated, and it can benefit both your physical and mental well-being.

One of the easiest ways to simplify meal prep is to choose healthy recipes that require few ingredients and little preparation time.

Chicken Wrap

The chicken wrap is a convenient option for anyone who wants to prepare a tasty and nutritious meal, even on the busiest days. In addition to being adaptable with different vegetables and sauces, it allows you to use pre-cooked chicken, reducing the time spent in the kitchen.

Chicken is a source of protein and nutrients that are essential for maintaining body tissues and supporting bodily functions. Vegetables, such as lettuce and tomatoes, provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber, contributing to a varied diet. The tortilla rounds out the dish with carbohydrates, which provide energy for daily activities. The combination of ingredients makes the wrap a versatile option for lunch, dinner, or even to take to college.

To prepare the recipe, gather a tortilla, cooked and shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and a sauce of your choice, such as plain yogurt seasoned with lemon. Spread the chicken over the tortilla and add the washed and chopped vegetables. Next, add a small amount of the sauce, fold in the sides of the tortilla, and roll it up carefully to keep the filling in place. If you prefer, place the wrap in a heated skillet for a few minutes, flipping it to brown both sides. The wrap is ready to serve in just a few minutes; it takes very little time to prepare and requires minimal kitchen utensils.

Spinach and Cheese Omelet

Practical and quick to prepare, the spinach and cheese omelet is a great option for anyone looking for a tasty and nutritious meal, even on the busiest days. With simple ingredients and a preparation time of about 15 minutes, it can be served for either lunch or dinner.

In addition to contributing to a varied diet, this recipe combines the nutrients found in eggs, a source of protein, with spinach, which contains fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Parmesan cheese adds flavor to the dish, making the dish even more flavorful.

To prepare it, you’ll need one cup of spinach, three eggs (one yolk and three whites), two tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese, one teaspoon of vegetable oil, and salt to taste. First, steam the spinach, chop it, and let it drain. Next, beat the eggs and mix them with the spinach, cheese, and salt. Heat the oil in a nonstick skillet, pour in the mixture, and cook over low heat with the skillet covered. When the omelet is set, carefully flip it to brown the other side, then serve immediately.

Banana and Oat Pancakes

Morning ed! Panqueca de banana, aveia e blueberries 🫐 🥞



170c, 7,2g prot pic.twitter.com/HjBVPu1WNx — 𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘭 (@jukcal_) April 4, 2025

Made with just four ingredients, this breakfast option is excellent for anyone who wants to maintain a balanced and delicious diet, and it can be paired with fruit, yogurt, or other options based on personal preference.

Bananas provide carbohydrates, potassium, and fiber, while oats contribute soluble fiber, which aids digestion and can help you feel full longer. Eggs, meanwhile, add protein, which is essential for maintaining the body’s tissues. Although optional, cinnamon adds a lot of flavor and contains antioxidants.

For this recipe, simply mash a banana and add one egg, two tablespoons of rolled oats, and one dessert spoon of honey. If you prefer, you can sprinkle a little cinnamon to add extra flavor to the pancakes. Mix everything until smooth. Over low heat, pour the banana-oat pancake batter into a skillet greased with olive oil or a drop of coconut oil. Let it cook on one side, then flip it over. The pancake is ready when both sides are golden brown.

Banana and Cocoa Mug Cake

Perfect for breakfast, an afternoon snack, or dessert, this banana and cocoa mug cake is a convenient option for anyone who wants something sweet without having to prepare an entire recipe. It’s made in a single mug, reducing the number of utensils needed and making it easier for those who cook for just one person.

The banana contributes to the cake’s texture and naturally sweet flavor. Cocoa, on the other hand, adds an intense chocolate flavor and contains antioxidants.

To prepare the recipe, mash a ripe banana in a large microwave-safe mug. Next, add one egg, two tablespoons of oats, and one tablespoon of cocoa powder, mixing well until you have a smooth batter. Add a teaspoon of baking powder and mix gently. Microwave for about two minutes, keeping an eye on it and adjusting the time according to your microwave’s power setting. Before eating, check to make sure the center of the cake is fully cooked. If you like, top it with cinnamon or some fruit.

Mango Smoothie

Ready in about 10 minutes, the mango smoothie is a convenient and refreshing option for anyone looking to mix up their breakfast or snack. With a creamy texture and naturally sweet flavor, this drink can be made at home without requiring any culinary skills or many kitchen tools.

Mangoes provide carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamin C, a nutrient that supports immune system function. Yogurt, on the other hand, provides protein and calcium, which are important for maintaining muscle and bone health. Cinnamon adds flavor and contains antioxidants, while a few drops of lemon juice help bring out the fruit’s flavor. The combination of these ingredients results in a versatile drink that can be adapted to suit personal preferences.

To prepare the recipe, simply gather one and a half cups of plain or Greek yogurt, two and a half cups of frozen mango, one tablespoon of honey, a quarter teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and a few drops of lemon juice. Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Then pour it into a glass and enjoy. If you prefer a sweeter drink, adjust the amount of honey to your taste.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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