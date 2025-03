Como a falta de comunicação afeta as relações humanas?

My name is Paola, I'm eighteen years old and I'm at my first year of Journalism graduation! I finished High School in 2024, but I thought about my graduation for several years. I doubted about everything, but in my final months at school, I was thing about going to the International Business or Journalism, which I chose for my Graduation. I really like sports, music, politics and more! I can see myself writing about those things and I really hope that one day, I can appear on TV talking about those stuff. I don't have a profissional career yet, but I'm searching for more knowledge in the area. And, the Her Campus website could be a great oportunity to grow in the area.