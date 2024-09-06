Colombia is the guest of honor at Bienal! Learn Why and Tips on other international guests to take a look.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Gabriel García Márquez, Candelario Obeso, Rafael Pombo, Pilar Quintana, and Julio Paredes are some of the most internationally recognized Colombian writers. Colombia will be the special guest at the 27th Bienal Internacional do Livro in São Paulo this year, and this power will be honored at the event.

This decision was announced at the Culture Ministry, in Colombia, with the presence of Margareth Menezes, the Brazilian Culture Minister. The goal of this determination is to highlight the rich cultural and literary diversity that Latin America has to offer. This will be done in an area of 300m² in the event, where workshops, cultural activities, and business will happen. In this place, the public is going to have the opportunity to share experiences, strengthen bilateral relations, and encourage cultural dialogue between the two countries.

“Colombia, with its rich literary and cultural tradition, offers a unique perspective for our visitors. We look forward to everyone experiencing what Colombia has to offer and for relations between our countries to become even stronger through this exchange.” says the president of the Brazilian Book Chamber, Sevani Matos, to express the impact Colombia’s culture and literature has in the world.

In addition to that, Juan David Correa, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Knowledge of Colombia, exposes that “the Colombian presence at the São Paulo Book Fair presents itself as an opportunity to transcend borders through words, literature, and books, and promote conversations between two nations connected by the Amazon, but also by a common interest in uniting Latin America in a single biocultural territory that enhances life”.

So, looking at this space will lead everyone to explore more about Colombia and Brazil and get to know more about Latin America.

WHAT ELSE CAN’T YOU MISS?

After being at the huge Colombian section, here are more three must-go international attractions

The Laufey Book Club:

Laufey is a contemporary Icelandic singer and composer, who is gaining ground among Gen Z and the pop world with her romantic jazz and classic songs.

She started a global “book club and community for book lovers and dreamers”, as her Instagram biography presents to her audience, in 2023. With this, she started making online meetings with people to discuss and share perspectives on a determined book.

Recently, she kicked off a world tour and to keep in touch with the ones who are in the book club, and one of the destinations is Brazil at Bienal do Livro!

Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Hannah is the #1 author of The New York Times and is famous for her special liking for villains, which resulted in two books about it: “Apprentice to the Villain” and “Assistant to the Villain”.

Her beginning was at TikTok, where she told these stories in a series format that captivated people of all ages. These unique plots and well-humored and distinct perspectives on villains led her to convert them into books.

Hwang Bo-Reum

In 2023, “Welcome to the Hyunam-dong bookstore” arrived in Brazil and made people immerse in the deep questions the writer asked herself in a self-knowledge journey that resulted in a reconnection between her and her dreams. By that, she tries to make people, especially from Korea – her birth country – stop a little bit of their extremely busy lives to understand themselves better.

It’s not easy to understand each other in Korea because people are too busy. However, the characters in this novel, by choice or circumstance, pause to reflect on themselves Hwang tells GQ Brasil.

However, by doing that, Bo-Reum won the hearts and souls of the world, since the increase of the stress and lack of kinship between people we face in modern reality. Do you relate to that?

Bearing all this in mind, are you sure you’re not getting into this iconic annual event? I don’t think so, right?

To buy the tickets and check out more information about the expositors and what you can find there, just access the website or the Instagram page of Bienal!

Enjoy it, bookworm!

———————–———————–————–————–

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!