Clean Girl vs. Messy Girl: Which aesthetic actually wins in college?

Walking through a college campus, it’s easy to notice that certain aesthetics dominate. Two, in particular, stand out for their contrast: the clean girl and the messy girl. More than fleeting trends, these fashion tribes reflect personality, routine, and lifestyle.

But what do they represent? Where do they come from? And which one seems more common among students?

The rise of the Clean Girl

Minimalism is at the core of the clean girl aesthetic: neutral colors, simple outfits, sleek hair, and natural makeup. The style mirrors discipline, organization, and attention to detail. It gained strength abroad, largely through wellness influencers who promoted a “productive and healthy lifestyle”.

Hailey Bieber is often credited as a pioneer. Her beauty routines, polished outfits, and even eating habits popularised the aesthetic, turning it into a global reference.

The Messy Girl alternative

On the other side of the spectrum, the messy girl embraces chaos with ease. Comfortable clothes, intentionally tousled hair, casual accessories, and an aura of “not caring what others think” define this look. Rooted in 1990s grunge and anti-fashion movements, it celebrates authenticity and freedom from societal stereotypes.

Which one fits college life better?

On campus, both styles coexist, but “messy girl” often takes the lead in one aspect: practicality. College routines involve rushing to class after oversleeping, spending endless hours in the library, or juggling multiple activities. The messy aesthetic adapts naturally to this pace.

Still, the “clean girl” has its place. Presentations, internships, and academic events often call for a more polished look, projecting professionalism, confidence, and focus—qualities increasingly valued in both academia and the job market.

Beyond stereotypes

Despite their differences, neither style should be oversimplified. Being a “messy girl” doesn’t mean living in disarray, just as being a “clean girl” doesn’t guarantee discipline in every aspect of life. Fashion is, above all, a language—how we choose to communicate who we are.

In the end, it’s not about which style is “better,” but how both allow students to express creativity, identity, and adaptability. Whether it’s the clean girl’s polished outfit or the messy girl’s laid-back vibe, what matters is that fashion reflects individuality. In such a diverse environment as college, style becomes more than vanity—it is a way of saying to the world: this is me.

