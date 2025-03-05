Carnaval in Brazil: Learn Everything About the Iconic Festival 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Originated in antiquity, the Carnaval celebration came from a merger between Romanian and Greek parties that aimed the celebration of harvests and worshipping the deities.

The name “Carnaval” derived from the Latin term “Carnis Levale”, which in its literal translation means “farewell meat”. By adhering to a religious meaning, Carnaval has the idea of canalization of the carnal pleasures in one unique date in order to start the restrictions of Lent soon after.

The Carnaval was presented to Brazil by the Portuguese, through Entrudo which was a popular practice that took place three days before Lent. The game consisted of wetting and dirtying people who passed through the streets, mainly with water, flour and smelly lemons.

However, Entrudo was seen as an immoral and aggressive act by the Brazilian elite, who desired a civilized form of Carnaval celebration. Thereby, in the 19th century, campaigns against the game began to happen, causing it to fall out of scope and the Carnaval began to be shaped into what we now know.

It was 1899 when the first Marchinha de Carnaval appeared. Written by Chiquinha de Gonzaga, Ó Abre Alas was the starting point to the music genre which would become one of the main symbols of Carnaval. By the time of 1916, the first samba song was recorded: Pelo Telefone, by Donga and Mauro de Almeida.

Regional differences and importance in brazilian economy

In northeastern Brazil, Carnaval has unique rhythms and forms. In Bahia, the Afroxé came as a way of celebrating the African traditions; In Recife, the fast Frevo took care to make carnival a party full of different dance steps and musical instruments; and in Olinda, beyond the famous giant dolls, the Maracatu emerges as a way of Brazilian folklore manifestation.

Carnaval is an important form of preservation of Brazilian culture, regardless of the form or region in which it manifests itself, being a way of valuing the country’s identity. Economically speaking, the carnival moves a whole production chain, from foods, to music techniques. According to the Confederação Nacional do Comércio de Bens, Serviços e Turismo (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism), carnaval will move around 12 bilions reais, actively collaborating social and economically with the country.

What about the parades?

When aiming the huge samba schools parades, the current champions Mocidade Alegre from São Paulo, and Unidos do Viradouro, from Rio de Janeiro, are promising immersive and striking parades, with samba-plots worthy of carrying the title of champion again.

This year, Mocidade Alegre presented the theme Quem não pode com mandinga não carrega patuá. The expression that cares symbols of african culture, such as patuá – a charm attached to african religions – means to not make promises that you won’t be able to fulfill.

Meanwhile, in Rio, Unidos do Viradouro decided on the theme Malunguinho: o Mensageiro de Três Mundos, carrying the challenges faced and the dialogue between the African and Native people. The plot praises Malunguinho, a quilombo leader and spiritual entity afro-indigenous who symbolises the strength and guts of those who fight for their origins.

The parades took place this year on February 22nd until March 1st in São Paulo, and between February 28th and March 2nd in Rio de Janeiro.

