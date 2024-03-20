The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After years of uncertainty, the pandemic finally allowed a large-scale celebration of Brazil’s Carnaval season. Here’s everything you need to know about Carnaval 2024 in Brazil.

The celebration occurred from Feb. 10 through 13 and is recognized as one of the country’s major holidays.

Rio de Janeiro, renowned for the Carnaval, lived up to expectations this year. The “Unidos do Viradouro” Samba School won their fourth Carnaval Parade title at the widely anticipated sambódromo parade venue.

“Unidos do Viradouro” showcased a vibrant tribute to African heritage, black women , and snake symbolism, which is sacred in parts of Benin, an African country with historical ties to the Brazilian slave trade.

The explosion of colors and the presence of snakes were evident in the floats, cars, and cultural references throughout their parade. Songs celebrated the serpent as a symbol of resilience and combat tactics such as camouflage.

There was a strong representation of Voodoo, the Afro-religious practice, glorifying the connection between Brazilian and African heritage.

“Candomblé”, a Brazilian religion rooted in a combination of various African religions, marked its presence in songs and dances, highlighting the black heritage, unity, and renovation of Bahia, a state in Northeast Brazil.

Even though Rio is the place to be during the Carnaval season, many other cities display famous parties such as Recife, Olinda, and Salvador.

Street festivities dominate Carnaval as cities nationwide invest in artists and concert infrastructure. The anticipated five-day weekend, ending on Ash Wednesday, is a time for many Brazilians to have fun and rest, without thinking about tomorrow.

Carnaval is a burst of color throughout the country, with creative costumes for all the festivities, filling the hearts of all foliões (attendees) with joy.