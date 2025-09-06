Butter Yellow is the new black: here are some tips on how to use this trending colour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Butter yellow may not be Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s colour of the year. Still, it has taken an even bigger protagonism in the wardrobes worldwide. From the European winter to the Brazilian summer, since the beginning of the year, this soft, buttery, and delicate tone has taken over the internet.

Although the colour is present in meticulous and elegant details on runway looks, combining butter yellow into your style may not be the most intuitive task. Knowing that, we made a list of four ways to wear the trending shade while maintaining your personal touch:

Casual to elegant

If your challenge with Butter Yellow is to know which pieces to buy, the tip is to go for statement apparel, such as oversized shirts, vests, and blazers. They can be combined with miniskirts for a more feminine and youthful look, structured skirts for a corporate approach, or distressed pants for the night.

The Minimalistic Touch

If you prefer a more minimalist approach, are just starting to venture into the world of pastel colors, or still don’t know how to integrate butter yellow into your wardrobe, bet on small butter yellow details to incorporate into the garment. Scarves, shawls, belts, bags, and shoes in the shade can make you seem more creative and trendy without straying from your comfort zone.

Mix and Match

If you already have butter-yellow pieces and are unsure about which colour combinations to use, the tip is to peek at your wardrobe, the environment where the look will be worn, and the impression you want to convey. For example, if you are on a trip to the countryside or going out on a sunny day, go for pastel and white pieces for the combination. If your environment calls for visual strength, such as a business meeting or a romantic dinner, combining butter yellow with high-contrast hues, such as burgundy, brown, and black, allows you to create a bold and creative look.

Texture

Butter yellow is a very delicate shade, so in addition to being adventurous with shade combinations, sizes of pieces, and details, try to be creative with textures. Why not invest in pieces with sequins, lace, appliqués, and knitwear to elevate your look? Working these unique elements with layers of different sizes, structures, and fabrics elevates the ensemble to something elegant and at the same time casual and unique.

