Buffalo 66, The Love Witch and Blue Velvet – what makes blue eyeshadow the protagonist of these movies?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

There’s something about blue eyeshadow that’s always alternated between the edge of tacky and tragic, glamorous and ghostly. It’s bold, theatrical, and a little bit too much — which is exactly why it works so well in films that talk about beauty masking something darker. In Buffalo ’66 (1998), The Love Witch (2016), and Blue Velvet (1986), blue eyeshadow doesn’t just decorate the female leads—it defines them. More than makeup, it becomes a symbol of desire, deception, and danger.

So what makes this so cinematic? And why does it keep showing up in films about fragile masculinity, femme performance, and the uncanny side of love? Let’s dive into the aesthetics and meanings behind these unforgettable beauty looks.

Blue Velvet (1986): Eroticism and Unease

In David Lynch’s surreal neo-noir, Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) is an enigma—mysterious and unraveling. Her midnight-blue eyeshadow mirrors the film’s title and its obsession with duality: light and dark, innocence and corruption. Dorothy’s look is exaggerated, almost operatic, hinting at a constructed femininity that conceals real trauma. Her eyeshadow is her armor—and a mask.

In Blue Velvet, the eyeshadow isn’t there to attract; it’s there to warn. Every time we see Dorothy bathed in blue, we’re reminded that this is not a love story—it’s a nightmare wearing perfume. Her beauty doesn’t promise safety; it signals danger.

Buffalo ’66 (1998): Escape

Christina Ricci’s Layla in Buffalo ’66 is quiet, doll-like, and trapped—first by the film’s anti-hero Billy (Vincent Gallo), and then by the role she’s forced to play in his fantasy. Her powder-blue eyeshadow echoes the movie’s washed-out color palette, where everyone looks cold and emotionally numb. But her makeup also feels strangely hopeful, like a girl who still believes in happy endings—even in a bowling alley.

Layla’s blue eyeshadow is a little off beat, a little too ’70s for the late ’90s, but that’s the point. She doesn’t belong in this world of bitter men and broken families. The color becomes a soft rebellion, a dreamy aesthetic choice in a film otherwise full of harshness.

The Love Witch (2016): Power and Performance

Elaine (Samantha Robinson), the glamorous lead of Anna Biller’s The Love Witch, wears her eye makeup like a ritual. She is a witch, yes, but she’s also a woman performing womanhood to its most extreme. Her sky-blue eyeshadow, drawn with a heavy hand and under false lashes, echoes beauty standards from old makeup ads and pulp horror posters. But in Elaine’s world, that look is also a spell. Her femininity is curated, exaggerated, and weaponized. She wears her makeup like an armor and bait—designed to seduce, but always on her terms.

At first glance, you’d never guess the film came out in 2016. Saturated with technicolor tones, the movie looks like it was pulled straight from the late ’60s or early ’70s. The director doesn’t just reference the era—she recreates it. From vintage interiors to melodramatic dialogue and theatrical makeup, every frame is dripping with kitsch and hyper-femininity.

Though it’s set in a modern world (you’ll catch glimpses of smartphones and modern cars), the film never feels contemporary. That disconnect emphasizes how women, even in 2016, are still stuck in roles scripted decades ago. Elaine’s aesthetic might be vintage, but her struggles—with love, objectification, and control—are timeless.

So when she swipes on that electric-blue eyeshadow, it’s more than a nod to the past—it’s a mirror held up to the present.

So, Why Blue?

Blue eyeshadow has long carried a reputation for being “too much.” Too dramatic. Too artificial. And that’s precisely what makes it perfect for stories where female characters are more complex than they appear. Whether they’re witches, sex workers, or kidnapped girls in tap shoes, these women wear blue as a symbol of control—or, at times, the loss of it.

It’s not subtle. It’s not meant to be. It draws attention to the eyes—the classic symbol of perception. These women see everything—and they know we’re watching, too.

This isn’t just makeup—it’s a visual map of the character’s psyche. It evokes nostalgia and danger, power and fragility. It’s campy and serious at once, much like the films themselves.

So the next time you see a character with icy blue lids, ask yourself: What is she trying to tell me? Because chances are, the eyeshadow is speaking louder than the dialogue.

————————————————

The article above was edited by Mariana do Patrocínio.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!