Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – what’s behind the trend of films featuring older women in romances with young men? 

Vintage is the new black! Lately, the trend is to love early 2000s romantic comedies. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Princess Diaries, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You… and of course, the subject of this piece—our beloved Bridget Jones.

This comedy is an adaptation of a hit column written by journalist Helen Fielding for The Independent in 1995. Its success was so immense that, in 1996, she turned it into a novel. Five years later, the first film in the franchise was released—one that is now coming to a close in 2025.

But what exactly is the secret behind its lasting appeal? Is it the perfect balance of humor and heartfelt romance? The undeniable charm of Renée Zellweger? The irresistible allure of Hugh Grant? The timeless elegance of Colin Firth? The answer is all of the above—and more.

Bridget’s story is delightfully imperfect, told in such a simple and relatable way that we can’t help but see ourselves in her. We may not live in London or smoke cigarettes, but we recognize her flaws, dreams, insecurities, expectations, and sense of irony. That’s what makes her such an endearing and compelling character.

Her whirlwind infatuation with Daniel Cleaver, their passionate yet fleeting romance, and her deep, transformative love for Mark Darcy—it all keeps us captivated. From her complicated love life and career insecurities to her identity crises and ever-present love triangles that leave us craving more, Bridget Jones never loses its charm.

THE NEW MOVIE

In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the beloved protagonist embarks on new and unexpected adventures. But be warned—there are spoilers ahead.

The unthinkable happens in this film: they kill off our dear Mr. Darcy, the iconic romantic figure from the early 2000s. During a peace mission in South Sudan, Mark is tragically killed, leaving Bridget to raise their two young children alone. The film explores her journey as a single mother and her struggle to keep living despite the overwhelming grief. It’s incredibly moving to watch a character known for her humor and joy learn to cope with the sadness of losing her husband. The emotional scenes unfold naturally, never feeling forced.

New Beginnings and social expectations

Despite everything, the story takes an unexpected turn when Bridget starts receiving advice from her friends to pursue new directions in her life. Initially, she resists, questioning her self-confidence, the pressure of aging, and the need to reinvent herself.

In one scene, Bridget attends a mourning dinner on the anniversary of Darcy’s death. The guests discuss whether she should remain reserved until her own death or explore new relationships. One man suggests – “She’s already past her prime, too old now” – reflecting a misogynistic, patriarchal mindset.

This viewpoint stems from a society that imposes timelines and expectations on women to conform to a specific ideal. It’s also why behaviors seen as “normal” for men are often ridiculed or excluded when displayed by women. One such issue is relationships between older individuals and younger partners. Although this trend is changing with younger generations, age-related concerns still persist.

A study from the University of California found that both men and women tend to find younger partners more attractive. The research also explored how durable such relationships are, showing that age may not be as significant as once thought. However, this concept continues to affect older generations, with negative impacts on younger ones. This is evident in both media and culture, as reflected in the film.

Love, Insecurity, and Embracing Change

“I never thought I’d be single again after 50… let alone using a dating app” – Bridget remarks after her friend installs a dating app on her phone. As someone from an older generation, she struggles with using the app, but it turns out to be simpler than expected. The film shows Bridget, who insists she has no luck in love, meeting and becoming interested in a handsome man during a park outing. He helps her climb down from a tree in one of her typical awkward moments. They begin messaging through the app and quickly develop a genuine connection.

At one point, Bridget says, “Roxter called me sexy. Does he need glasses?” — a humorous comment about her new romance. Early in their relationship, Bridget feels insecure about her appearance and worries about her age, tastes, and life goals. One of the biggest challenges of entering a relationship later in life is navigating these insecurities. Each age brings its own maturity, experiences, and expectations for the future. Older individuals have already lived through much and understand the world better, adjusting their expectations accordingly.

Despite these challenges, Bridget faces her fears and embraces the relationship. She shows us that, even with insecurities and doubts, we can—and should—face life with determination, independence, imagination, and a sense of humor, even when it’s a bit broken.

Society’s Views and Changing Norms

At this point, readers might feel inspired to go out and chase their dreams, but there’s still more to reflect on. Many films tackle this theme in various ways, such as Up in the Air, Anything Else, The Proposal, and Sweet Home Alabama — offering different perspectives on the often-stigmatized topic of age differences in relationships.

The media, with celebrity couples facing harsh criticism due to age gaps, continues to fuel public discourse. For example, the relationship between Túlio Gadêlha and Fátima Bernardes has faced ongoing scrutiny due to their 25-year age difference. Another famous couple, Cher and Alexander Edwards, with a 40-year age gap, continues to be a topic of discussion.

LOVE, AGE AND SOCIETY

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy encourages viewers to reflect on social norms surrounding relationships between older women and younger men. The film prompts us to question why such relationships are often viewed as problematic and why this debate persists in our culture.

Asking these questions leads to deeper reflection and, ultimately, to answers. This is essential for the world to evolve in meaningful ways. As Bridget’s mother wisely says: “Don’t be defeatist, dear. It’s so bourgeois“.

