Brides at the same time, best friends… remember the friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who would have thought that two teenagers dating guys in the same boy band would become BFFs? That was just the start of the beautiful friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Over the years, we’ve gotten many glimpses into their close moments and cute shots of them cheering each other on during concerts and award shows. But, let’s remember how this beautiful friendship started!

Between dinners and premieres

Taylor and Selena were first spotted together in August 2008, going out to dinner with their boyfriends at the time: Joe and Nick Jonas, both from the band Jonas Brothers.

Although both relationships were just teenage flings, the two girls came out of that period with something much stronger — a lifelong friendship. During a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK, Selena looked back on that time: “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical — we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Just one month later, in September 2008, Taylor attended the Another Cinderella Story premiere to support her new friend. Selena was the star of the movie, and the night resulted in some amazing photos of the duo.

Award shows

Ever since they met in 2008, the two have been inseparable, often attending award shows together, whether they’re nominated, supporting each other, or just there to have fun.

The first time we saw this happen was at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards. That night, both of them took home big prizes Selena won Favorite Breakout Artist, and Taylor won Favorite Country Artist.

After that, they attended most award shows and after-parties together, such as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the American Music Awards (AMAs) in 2011, and even wearing matching outfits during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAS)!

In 2014, they had fun at the MET Gala and danced together at another AMAs. In 2015, Taylor and Selena attended HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty, and the Disney star celebrated as her friend got an MTV VMAs for her hit music video for “Bad Blood”

And who could ever forget the 2016 Grammys, where the duo had an unforgettable girls night, showing up as each other’s plus one at the ceremony! During that year, they also paired up during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In 2023, after both artists spent quite some time away from the award shows, they hung out at that years MTV VMAs. Lastly, in 2024, they shared cute moments at the Golden Globes, which rendered lots of memes throughout social media.

Concerts, music videos and TV shows

There’s no doubt that both Taylor and Selena have incredible musical talent and they’ve brought that to the stage together. In 2011, fans got a special surprise during the Speak Now World Tour. At Madison Square Garden, Selena joined Taylor on stage to perform her hit single “Who Says”, with her bestie by her side.

But that wasn’t the only time something like that happened. During her 1989 World Tour in 2015, Taylor invited Selena once again as a special guest — this time at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they performed “Good For You” in matching outfits. Just three years later, history repeated itself: Selena joined Taylor on the Reputation Stadium Tour to perform “Hands To Myself”.

Even when they’re not performing together, Taylor and Selena are always supporting each other. In 2023, Selena attended two shows on The Eras Tour with her little sister, Gracie. They danced and had fun together, and Taylor even gave Gracie the iconic “22” hat. On the other hand, Taylor made a brief appearance on Selena’s cooking show, Selena + Chef, looking proud of her friend’s new skills in the kitchen and joking that “she want[s] to be served that“.

Off stage, Selena has also joined her friend in other projects, one of them being the “Bad Blood” music video, where she starred alongside Taylor and a heavy cast of other superstars, such as the supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Zendaya.

Interviews

Even during moments apart in the spotlight, Taylor and Selena always make sure to honor their friendship during interviews.

In 2009, Selena revealed in a Seventeen interview that Taylor was her go-to for relationship advice: “If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day“.

In 2020, it was Taylor’s turn to praise her friend. In Selena’s cover story with WSJ. Magazine, Taylor said: “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her”.

In 2022, Selena revealed in a Rolling Stone article that Taylor is her only friend in the industry: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but… was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was“.

Online besties

Beyond interviews, paparazzi pics, and concert collaborations, Selena and Taylor love to show off their friendship online. Over the years, the two have filled social media with adorable photos and videos.

Whether it is to celebrate each other’s birthday or congratulate an album release, us fans can always count on sweet little posts to give us a little look into their lives, such as the time when Selena came to see Taylors appearence at Saturday Night Live (SNL), in 2022.

BrideS to be

Real best friends do everything together, in Taylor and Selena’s case this even includes being engaged at the same time!

In December 2024, Selena took to Instagram to announce her engagement to producer Benny Blanco. The comments were filled with congratulatory messages from celebrities, including Taylor, who wrote: “Yes, I will be the flower girl”.

Eight months later, in August 2025, it was Taylor’s turn. The singer took to Instagram to share news that broke the internet: her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce. Selena celebrated with a series of Insta Stories, reposting the announcement and writing, When bestie gets engaged, followed by a 2009 throwback where Taylor shared her thoughts about love on X.

And they’ve already gotten married! Selena and Benny tied the knot on September 27. According to People magazine, Taylor attended the ceremony and even gave a speech at the reception.

—————————————————————————-

This article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!