Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How it came to be and how to support the cause

You have probably noticed that, this month, things are a lot more pink than usual. That’s because October was designated the pink month of the year, as an annual campaign to combat breast cancer. Pink October’s purpose is to raise awareness among the population about the importance of prevention and early diagnosis. Get to know more about the history behind this disease.

FROM Ancient to Modern Times

As far as we know, the oldest traces we have that contain information about breast cancer came from Ancient Egypt and Greece, more specifically about 1600 BC. There, specialists found descriptions of breast tumors, references to the disease, its treatments and how ancient people used to take off tumors surgically.

About two millennia later, in the XIX century, there was significant improvement in the understanding of breast cancer, the development of more efficient treatments and surgical techniques. The first record we have from a successful breast tumor removal was registered in 1686, performed by the British surgeon John Masterson.

However, in Brazil, the first discussions about breast cancer started to happen only in the beginning of the XX century. It was considered a common disease on elderly women from higher socio-economic classes, although there was no clear explanation for that. It used to be considered almost incurable, if it weren’t for the “radical mastectomy”.

The aforementioned technique consisted in cuts that “removed the tumor at the root” along with a considerable amount of the region around the breast. Even though it resulted in the amputation of most parts of the thorax and was considered an aggressive surgery at the time, it was considered the main form of treatment.

After the introduction of radical mastectomy in Brazil, the discussions about breast cancer turned upside down. Multiple articles and theses from colleges all over the country started analyzing the technique and studying ways of improving it, and some people even tried to develop different and less invasive treatments.

Since then, there have been numerous improvements in early detection and diagnosis , like the development of the mammography, that took place in 1960 and has been an essential method to finding breast tumors before they become more dangerous than they already are. Along with the new technologies, there’s an individual need to have body awareness, in favor of preventing more efficiently and quickly. The discovery can be made by ourselves, but only if we know how to identify the cancer properly.

Now Is your Time to Do It

Anyone can get breast cancer, even men, but you may be more likely to get it if you are part of at least one of these groups:

people with unhealthy eating habits;

alcoholics and smokers;

overweight people;

women that had their first period before 12 years old;

people who got pregnant after their 30’s;

women who did not have children or breastfeed;

However, it’s important to remember that even if you are not part of any of the previously mentioned risk groups, you can also be a victim of this disease.

Luckily, preventing it is not any secret! The main recommendations consist in having healthy habits, a balanced diet, practicing physical exercises frequently and avoiding smoking and consuming alcohol excessively. Catching up with your exams is also extremely helpful to prevent any large-scale problems, as they are the key to getting an early-diagnosis. Women who are 40 or older should do mammographies at least once a year.

Moreover, getting pregnant and breastfeeding the baby are recommended because women will be less exposed to female reproductive hormones, estrogen and progesterone, which are substances that can “feed” the tumors.

If you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself, but somehow feel that there’s something wrong, be aware of the most common symptoms:

bruises and pain;

secretion coming out of the nipple;

nodules in the breasts;

reddish skin and appearance of an orange peel;

swelling in part or all the breast;

If possible, do this self-examination every month, at the end of every period, to check for any changes. However, remember that this self-care does not replace medical evaluation.

How to Support the Cause

There are many organizations around the country that act in the fight against breast cancer, including the ones that gives support to the patients, like FEMAMA, Institute Protea and Américas Amigas, besides research institutions like GBECAM and INCA (National Institute of Cancer).

These are the main organizations around Brazil that offer emotional and financial support, from offering the treatments to acts of awareness, capacitation of professionals and incentives to clinic studies. Most of them accept money donations and are open to receive volunteers to help with the organization process.

Now that you have all the necessary information, seek to apply them in your daily life and spread your knowledge to everyone who needs it. Care and knowledge are never too much, especially when it can save our lives and those of others around us.

