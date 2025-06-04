Breaking the stigma: Why More College Women Are Talking About Therapy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The hallways and corners of the university are increasingly echoing the words “mental health” and “therapy”, a shift that can be seen as positive, especially considering the topic is still often treated as taboo. Yet, one question stands out: why does this issue seem to affect women more deeply?

“I hate it here so I will go to secrets gardens in my mind” – Taylor Swift

Coping mechanisms may be a key reason why women are more likely to talk about their feelings, while men are more inclined to release their emotions through consumer behaviors such as alcohol and drug use. Understanding the roots of this gender-based difference in emotional processing is essential, not only to improve access to mental health care, but also to challenge the cultural norms that shape how we deal and express pain.

Here are five possibles reason women are more stress in college than men:

1 – HIGHER RATES OF ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION

College life can be overwhelming and women are feeling it more acutely. Academic pressure, social comparisons, the rise of social media, and uncertainty about the future all contribute to this burden.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect women at twice the rate they affect men. These mental health challenges can lead college-aged women to experience negative daily emotions and enter into a cycle of overthinking and low mood, impacting nearly every aspect of their life. Therapy can be a game-changer, offering a safe space to breathe a little easier.

2 -THE WEIGHT OF EXPECTATIONS

The weight women carry, naturally, is the result of a patriarchal system. From unequal responsibilities within the family environment to the pressure of “crushing it” in class, many of these expectations help explain why women tend to be more emotionally open than men. In disclaim, we must also acknowledge that men are often stereotypically conditioned to suppress emotional expression, as vulnerability is still seen as “unmanly”. This reinforces a shallow and outdated understanding of male mental health.

“’Cause there’s always something missing There’s always something in the mirror that I think looks wrong” – Olivia Rodrigo

Meanwhile, college women are expected to be smart, attractive, successful, and socially active – all at once. These high expectations to excel in every area can consume both mind and body, pushing us toward unrealistic standards.

3 -HEALING FROM WHAT NO ONE TALKS ABOUT

Unfortunately, many women have faced some form of everyday sexism in college. This kind of discrimination can lead to long-lasting emotional and psychological impacts – stories no woman should have to carry alone.

Therapy provides a safe space to be heard and seen, making it the right place to start the healing process. By promoting and providing access to these resources on campus, more young women feel encouraged to open up and seek support, avoiding the weight of a solitary journey.

4 -IT’S OKAY TO ASK FOR HELP

Women are generally more open to discussing emotions and seeking support. According to a report by GetNinjas, the largest service hiring platform in Latin America, shows that, in 2024, over 70% of searches for mental health care in 2024 were made by women, a trend that has remained consistent since 2022.

The statistic reflects a progressive break from the stigma surrounding mental health care, with vulnerability and honest conversations about feelings becoming increasingly normalized. This openness shows that women are more and more willing to face their emotions, encouraging others to seek support as well.

5 -EXCELLENCE COMES WITH A COST

Trying to be perfect is exhausting and, honestly, no one should have to suffer that much. The pursuit of perfectionism can lead to chronic stress and anxiety. When things don’t go as planned, the resulting sense of failure can feel even more painful, as if making mistakes is never part of the idealized script. Fortunately, life doesn’t follow a dream-like narrative – surprises often arise, most of them unwanted at first, but over time, they tend to make sense.

The constant pressure to maintain the image of a perfect life only decreases overall satisfaction. Therapy helps break this cycle by encouraging you to embrace setbacks and unforeseen events as opportunities for personal growth and academic progress

Here are five things we should do about it to help you improve your mental health as a female college student:

1 -MAKE THERAPY EASIER TO ACCESS

With technological advances, therapeutic services have become easier to access. Although cost and not knowing how to begin are still common barriers, online sessions offer an alternative to stay connected with your inner self and receive support from a specialist during the low points of college life.

Furthermore, technology opens the door for colleges to implement accessible resources, such as free group therapy sessions for women to discuss shared challenges. Support communities can approximate students to reach out for treatment – sometimes, all we need is someone who listens.

2 -LET’S KEEP IT REAL ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH

It’s necessary to have an open dialogue about mental healthcare to break this stigma and promote support communities. Incorporating this subject into people’s daily lives is the crucial first step to moving past the “discomfort” this topic often causes.

Workshops, discussions with friends, and social media campaigns are effective ways to foster and embrace vulnerability. A simple “Are you okay?” combined with a safe university environment, can truly be the light in someone’s day.

3 -SUPPORT SURVIVORS

All universities should offer specialized psychological support to victims of sexism. No one should suffer in silence. Building a robust support system around this traumatic experience not only brings much-needed visibility to the issue but also demonstrates that college can truly be a safe space where these girls feel seen and heard.

4 -RETHINK THE RESEARCH

It’s necessary to rethink how researchers approach this subject. Current studies often fail to consider the holistic view of college women. Gender identity, race, andsexuality are significant factors that influence these discussions and should directly inform how each therapeutic appointment is conducted. By increasing the number of researchers and obtaining more specific data, support can be moulded and maintained to really meet students’ needs.

5 -BEYOND THERAPY SESSIONS

And it’s not only therapy sessions you should rely on. Engaging in activities disassociated from the campus sphere can also be therapeutic and significantly reduce stress. For example: some form of physical exercise, spending time with your closest friends, a day to enjoy your own company or having a movie session, are small yet impactful ways to make a difference in mental well-being.

Overall, mental healthcare shouldn’t be denied to anyone. Both men and women need to be aware of their well-being and feel empowered to seek help and support when needed. In this particular case, college girls are often more affected by societal pressures, making this support even more crucial for them. By doing so, the stigma around therapy begins to fade, making the college experience less stressful through openness rather than silence. ————————————————————————————–

