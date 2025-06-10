Brazil’s Valentine’s Day is around the corner: here are 5 places to celebrate with your loved one

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brazil’s Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and love is definitely in the air. While the date is celebrated on June 12th, different from the February 14th tradition in the U.S, the sentiment is just as strong. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a cozy movie night, a fun adventure, or a peaceful day in nature, here are five perfect places to celebrate with your loved one in Brazil.

Lassù: A Romantic Dinner Above the City with a Breathtaking View

If you’re looking for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, Lassù is the perfect choice. Located on the 28th floor of the K1 Building in São Paulo’s North Zone, it’s the city’s first revolving restaurant, offering a stunning panoramic view of landmarks like Pico do Jaraguá, Serra do Mar, and Espigão da Paulista.

But it’s not just about the view Lassù also delights with its gastronomy. The menu fuses classic Italian recipes with Brazilian ingredients, delivering dishes that are both delicious and beautifully presented. Highlights include the Brandade de Bacalhau with black olive manioc flour and the exquisite Lasagna Ristorantino al Tartufo Nero, both are absolute must-tries.

The atmosphere is intimate and sophisticated, with cozy lighting, elegant decor, and a stylish bar offering signature cocktails and a carefully curated wine list with over 70 labels.

If you’re searching for a dinner that combines romance, incredible food, and one of the best views in São Paulo, Lassù promises a memorable and meaningful experience.

CineSala: A Cozy Vintage Cinema Experience for Movie-Loving Couples

How about a charming movie date for Valentine’s Day? CineSala, located in the Pinheiros neighborhood, is one of the last remaining street cinemas in São Paulo — and it offers much more than just a film.

With over 60 years of history, the cinema has been fully renovated while preserving its retro and cozy atmosphere, perfect for a romantic evening. What makes it truly special? The first two rows are furnished with comfy couches for couples, complete with small side tables for popcorn, drinks, or even wine.

The venue is dimly lit, decorated with vintage movie posters, and even features a piano, creating a nostalgic and intimate vibe. CineSala’s film curation blends mainstream titles with indie and artistic films, offering something for every taste.

Before the movie starts, couples can enjoy coffee or wine at the charming lobby café, which feels like an extension of the date itself. If you’re looking for something different, warm, and full of personality, CineSala delivers a Valentine’s Day straight out of a movie scene.

Picnic at Ibirapuera Park: Simple, Romantic, and Unforgettable

If you prefer a laid-back, nature-filled date away from the city’s hustle, Ibirapuera Park offers the perfect backdrop for romance. Surrounded by towering trees, vast green lawns, and peaceful lakes, it’s an idyllic setting for a picnic full of love.

All you need is a picnic blanket, a basket filled with fruits, sandwiches, juices — or even wine — and a special spot under the shade. Couples can also rent bikes, walk hand-in-hand, and explore the park’s many scenic corners.

As one of São Paulo’s most iconic landmarks, Ibirapuera provides a peaceful escape with coconut water stands, charming walking trails, and plenty of space to relax. A romantic, affordable, and meaningful experience the kind that creates memories for a lifetime.

Candlelight Concert: A Romantic Night by Candlelight

For couples who are enchanted by music and atmosphere, the Candlelight Concert is the ultimate Valentine’s Day experience. Imagine being surrounded by hundreds of glowing candles while a string quartet plays timeless love songs.

Hosted at Unibes Cultural, this enchanting event features a setlist that includes everything from Elvis Presley and Ed Sheeran to Brazilian favorites like Nando Reis and Marisa Monte. The ambiance is warm, magical, and completely captivating.

The concert lasts 60 minutes — just enough to fully immerse yourselves in the beauty of the music and each other’s company. If you and your partner connect through shared experiences, beauty, and sound, the Candlelight: Valentine’s Special is a night that will stay with you forever in both your memory and your heart.

Vila Trampolim: A Playful, Fun, and Lighthearted Valentine’s Day

For couples who love to laugh, play, and step away from the ordinary, Vila Trampolim, located at Shopping Metrô Itaquera, offers a Valentine’s Day full of energy and fun.

Why not trade the classic dinner for an afternoon of pure joy and adrenaline? This indoor trampoline park features attractions like free jump zones, climbing walls, foam pits, trampoline basketball, light duels, ninja courses, and even parkour circuits.

It’s a date full of laughter, challenge, and connection — a playful way to create memories that are anything but boring. The environment is safe, welcoming, and designed for both adults and kids-at-heart. Couples can even reserve the space for a private, extra-special celebration.

If your love story is built on adventure, joy, and fun, then a date at Vila Trampolim promises a Valentine’s Day filled with smiles, jumps, and unforgettable moments.

No matter where you are in Brazil, love can be celebrated in unforgettable ways. Whether you prefer something adventurous, intimate, or relaxed, these experiences are perfect for creating meaningful memories together. So choose the one that fits your style, make your plans, and get ready to celebrate love the Brazilian way — with joy, passion, and lots of unforgettable moments.

