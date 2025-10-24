Brazilian touchdown: the rise of American football in Brazil

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American football has been quietly, yet steadily, winning over Brazil, a country once known for its unshakable devotion to soccer. What used to be a foreign sport watched by a handful of night owls on cable TV has turned into a growing cultural movement. Today, it’s not unusual to see fans proudly wearing NFL jerseys, gathering for Super Bowl watch parties, or even taking the field themselves. And maybe, just maybe, this rising love for the gridiron has filled a void that traditional soccer, long considered untouchable, has started to leave behind.

According to data published by international outlets, Brazil is now home to over 40 million fans of American football, marking a staggering 300% growth in less than a decade. The transformation began in the 1990s, when ESPN Brazil started broadcasting NFL games and brought the spectacle of touchdowns, strategy, and halftime shows to living rooms across the country. For many Brazilians, it was love at first sight, not just for the sport itself, but for its sense of passion, competition, and pageantry that seemed increasingly absent from local soccer.

When Soccer Lost Its Spark

Over the years, Brazilian soccer has gone through a crisis of identity. Despite its glorious past, five World Cup titles, Pelé, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho, the modern game has faced scandals, mismanagement, and a growing disconnect between clubs and fans. Stadiums that once vibrated with emotion have seen dwindling crowds, and many supporters feel nostalgic for a time when soccer felt pure and magical. Amid that disillusionment, American football appeared like a breath of fresh air: organized, exciting, and, above all, emotionally intense.

At the same time, the NFL was actively reaching out to new audiences. Through streaming, social media, and merchandising, the league began to speak directly to young Brazilian fans who were eager for something different. The Super Bowl became a yearly event that mixed sports, entertainment, and pop culture, a perfect recipe for a generation raised on the internet. By the 2010s, local clubs were already forming in major cities like São Paulo, Curitiba, and Recife, with athletes training on borrowed fields and beaches. The Brazilian Confederation of American Football (CBFA) helped give structure to this passion, and soon, Brazil had dozens of teams and full-fledged championships.

From Beaches to Stadiums: Building a Brazilian Gridiron

But it was in 2024 that American football truly made history in the country. When the NFL chose São Paulo to host an official game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, it wasn’t just another marketing move, it was a recognition that Brazil had become one of the league’s most promising international markets. The packed stadium, filled with fans waving U.S. team flags, proved that the sport had crossed cultural borders and found a new home in South America. As the success of American football in Brazil continued to grow, the NFL made its comeback about a year later, in September 2025, with an electrifying matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that once again filled the stadium and confirmed the country’s enduring enthusiasm for the sport.

Still, the appeal of American football in Brazil goes beyond the field. For many fans, it represents something that has slowly faded from local soccer: a sense of community, respect, and spectacle. While Brazilian soccer continues to struggle with fan violence, economic inequality among clubs, and corruption scandals, the NFL’s polished image and emotional storytelling have become a model of sports entertainment. The idea of loyalty, of belonging to a team that stands for something bigger than the game, has captivated young Brazilians looking for a new identity in sports.

More Than a Game: A New Kind of Love Story

In recent years, initiatives like NFL Flag Football, a non-contact version of the game promoted in schools, have introduced a new generation to the sport. Even Brazilian celebrities and influencers have started joining the hype, helping the NFL trend on social media every season. What began as a niche hobby has turned into a phenomenon that challenges the notion that “Brazil only loves soccer.”

Of course, the journey isn’t without obstacles. The sport still struggles with limited infrastructure, the high cost of equipment, and the dominance of soccer in national media. Yet the passion is undeniable, the chants, the jerseys, the fantasy leagues, and the watch parties all prove that the spark is real. American football didn’t just arrive in Brazil; it found a space in the hearts of fans who were ready to fall in love with sports again.

And if the cheers echoing from São Paulo’s stadiums are any indication, this love story between Brazil and the NFL has only just begun.

