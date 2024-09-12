Eagles x Packers: how was the first NFL game in Brazil?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After 50 years since the first television transmission of an NFL game in Brazil, we had the first game in São Paulo! Philadelphia Eagles x Green Bay Packers had a great game that celebrated the beginning of a new relationship between the sport and the South American country.

The Eagles won by 34 – 29 and had an electric match, with a majestic debut by Saquon Barkley, who scored three touchdowns.

Famous appearances

The game had some guest appearances from Brazil’s olympic medalists, such as Rebeca Andrade (gymnast), Beatriz Souza (judo athlete), Duda Lisboa (beach volleyball) and our little fairy, Rayssa Leal (street skate athlete).

The music department did not let down as singer Zeeba, who you might know by the collaboration with DJ Alok in Hear Me Now, sang the American anthem and Luísa Sonza sang the Brazilian one. Anitta performed a mini halftime show. During these six minutes she sang “Envolver”, “Bellakeo”, “Funk Generation”, “Loose Ya Breath”, “Savage Funk” and “Bola Rebola”. As amazing as it was, we missed her songs in Portuguese, to show the world our country and culture.

Why Brazil?

NFL has a project of International Games and has played in England, Mexico and Germany, and it’s now planning on growing. The first step on South America was Brazil, which has the third biggest international fan bases, with 36 million fans, according to the NFL’s executive.

With the huge success of the game, they plan to bring more games to Brazil, as well as other countries, trying to make American Football more popular amongst other cultures. And for us brazilians, it was a great way to get a closer look on the sport and give a little Brazilian flavor to the gringos.

