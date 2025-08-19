Brazilian Academy of Letters: how it came about and the importance of this institution

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Founded at the end of the 19th century, the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) is often mentioned in news headlines or cultural events, but few people are aware of its actual functions. Behind the name and the formal image lies a private, non-profit institution devoted to preserving the Portuguese language and promoting national literature.

Since then, the ABL has held a unique place in the country’s cultural and intellectual landscape. Its members, known as “immortals,” are elected to numbered, lifetime chairs. There are 40 in total, each associated with the name of a patron of Brazilian literature. For many writers and intellectuals, earning a seat at the ABL represents the highest recognition for their contribution to national culture.

What is the ABL?

The Brazilian Academy of Letters is a private, non-profit institution dedicated to the cultivation of the Portuguese language and national literature. Modeled after the French Academy, it was founded on July 20, 1897, by a group of writers led by Lúcio de Mendonça. Its first president was none other than Machado de Assis, one of the greatest names in Brazilian literature.

What is the purpose of the ABL?

Since its inception, the ABL’s main mission has been to safeguard the integrity of the Portuguese language in Brazil. This includes promoting linguistic studies, updating the official vocabulary of the language, supporting literary production, and organizing public cultural activities. The Academy also hosts debates, lectures, publications, and competitions, serving as a hub for cultural and intellectual exchange.

In addition, it participates in discussions on orthographic agreements, language education, and cultural policies. Its library, open to the public, is one of the most important in the country in the field of literature.

What Is the Importance of the Institution?

The importance of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL) is directly linked to its role in preserving and valuing the Portuguese language as a national heritage. Portuguese as spoken in Brazil is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, and also one of the richest in cultural expressions. By monitoring its evolution and encouraging literary production, the Academy contributes to shaping the country’s identity and collective memory.

Throughout its history, the ABL has also served as a space for recognizing some of the greatest figures in literature, journalism, history, and the humanities. Holding a seat at the institution is a milestone in any intellectual’s career.

@riotur.rio Atenção amantes da literatura e da história! A Academia Brasileira de Letras está com visitas guiadas de graça às quartas-feiras! Venha conhecer a arquitetura do Petit Trianon, construído para ser a representação da França, na Exposição Comemorativa do Centenário da Independência do Brasil. A visita é guiada por um grupo que, com ilustração musical, conduz os visitantes, contando fatos da história da ABL e episódios curiosos da vida e obra dos acadêmicos. Vem conhecer um pouco do que te aguarda por lá. 📍 Av. Presidente Wilson, 203 – Castelo; 🕒 Todas as quartas-feiras, das 14h às 15h 🎫 A entrada é franca ( o agendamento pode ser feito no site: www.academia.org.br) #abl #academiabrasileiradeletras #visitaguiada #historia #musica #centro #riodejaneiro #orioteespera ♬ som original – Riotur

More Than Just Literature

Although best known for its connection to literature, the Academy has a broader mission. The ABL is responsible for studies and initiatives focused on preserving, standardizing, and promoting the Portuguese language in Brazil. It also organizes literary competitions, cultural events, debates, publications, and social programs that promote reading.

Among its most emblematic activities is the ongoing update of the Vocabulário Ortográfico da Língua Portuguesa (VOLP), an official reference for the country’s language. The institution also takes part in discussions on language education and orthographic agreements among Portuguese-speaking nations.

What Does It Mean to Be an “Immortal”?

The title of “immortal” is symbolic. It does not refer to eternal life but to the enduring cultural and intellectual legacy of each member. The idea is that, upon joining the Academy, the author becomes a part of Brazil’s literary and intellectual history.

Each “immortal” occupies a numbered seat associated with a patron, a writer who played a foundational role in Brazilian literature. This creates a symbolic lineage of names that helped build the country’s cultural heritage.

Who Can Become an “Immortal”?

Admission to the Academy is by election whenever a seat becomes vacant, usually following the death of a member. To run for a seat, a candidate must have a body of work that is recognized in intellectual circles, typically by writers, poets, essayists, or esteemed academics.

Once elected, the new member joins the select group of “immortals”, a title that symbolizes the lasting impact of their work and ideas, rather than physical immortality. Over the years, prominent figures such as Jorge Amado, Gilberto Freyre, Rachel de Queiroz, João Cabral de Melo Neto, Ariano Suassuna, and Ruy Barbosa have held seats. More recently, Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil have also been elected.

The Academy is composed of 40 permanent members, known as “immortals,” elected by secret ballot among the current members. Seats are held for life, and when a member passes away, the others vote on who will succeed them.

To be elected, candidates must have a published body of work with recognized value, whether in literature, the social sciences, or other fields of thought. The diversity of members over the years reflects a gradual expansion of the institution’s scope and inclusiveness.

What Do the Immortals Do?

ABL members are actively involved in the institution’s decisions. They meet weekly, review literary works, vote on new candidates, monitor linguistic and cultural issues, and often represent the Academy at official and international events.

In addition to these duties, members serve a symbolic role as ambassadors of Brazilian culture. By electing public figures such as artists and contemporary intellectuals, the ABL seeks to engage with modernity while maintaining its traditional foundations.

Tradition and Modernity

Despite its respected status, the ABL is not without criticism. Some view it as an elitist institution, distant from new literary movements. On the other hand, the election of figures from popular culture and the inclusion of women, artists, and diverse thinkers signal an effort to stay relevant in contemporary society.

The Academy’s headquarters, known as the Petit Trianon, is located in downtown Rio de Janeiro and houses a vast library as well as public events. More than a century after its founding, the ABL remains relevant. Even amid debates and tensions, it continues to fulfill its mission of promoting the language and valuing national culture in a country of continental proportions and vast linguistic diversity.

The Brazilian Academy of Letters remains a symbol of intellectual prestige and a stronghold for the Portuguese language. Despite criticism and the challenges of the modern world, the institution continues to play a vital role in preserving Brazil’s cultural memory. By balancing tradition and renewal, the ABL reaffirms its commitment to the future of our language and literature.

