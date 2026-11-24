This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Men’s health care still faces barriers that go beyond access to medical services. A lack of information, prejudice, and cultural patterns that associate masculinity with strength and endurance contribute to many men postponing appointments and preventive exams. Among the diseases that highlight this scenario is prostate cancer, the most frequent type among Brazilian men, excluding non-melanoma skin tumors. Blue November gains importance because, more than just an awareness campaign, the movement seeks to expand the debate on prevention, early diagnosis, and the need to break stigmas that still keep men away from taking care of their own health.

The dimension of the disease in Brazil and the world

Prostate cancer is still one of the main men’s health problems in Brazil. With almost 78,000 new cases predicted per year for the 2026-2028 triennium, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), it is the most frequent type of cancer among men, excluding non-melanoma skin tumors. The scenario is also concerning due to the number of deaths: according to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), about 50 men die daily as a result of the disease in the country.

The scale of the problem is also reflected in global numbers. Prostate cancer ranks fourth among the most incident types of cancer in the world, representing 7.3% of newly registered cases. In Brazil, it accounts for approximately 29% of all cancer diagnoses among men.

Despite the high incidence, the disease usually progresses slowly and has a good chance of being controlled when diagnosed early. Therefore, medical monitoring and identifying the disease in its initial stages are fundamental to increasing the chances of successful treatment.

How did Blue November begin?

The history of the movement began in 2003, in the city of Melbourne, Australia, when two friends, Travis Garone and Luke Slattery, had the idea of bringing back the mustache, which was no longer very common at the time. Inspired by a friend whose mother raised funds for breast cancer campaigns, they decided to turn the joke into an awareness initiative about men’s health.

The proposal was simple: grow a mustache during the month of November to arouse people’s curiosity and open up space for conversations about men’s health care. The idea mobilized another 30 participants and gave rise to Movember, a name formed by combining the words “moustache” and “November”.

The following year, in 2004, the movement gained greater proportions, starting to raise funds for research and initiatives aimed at fighting prostate cancer. Over the years, the mobilization spread to different countries and expanded its scope to other issues related to men’s health, such as mental health.

In Brazil, the Instituto Lado a Lado pela Vida (Side by Side for Life Institute) launched the campaign “Um Toque, Um Drible” (One Touch, One Dribble) in 2008, aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer. In 2011, the initiative was named Novembro Azul (Blue November) and began to promote national information campaigns encouraging men’s health care.

Masculinity and health negligence

From an early age, many men are taught to associate masculinity with strength, endurance, and the ability to face difficulties without showing vulnerability. Admitting pain, seeking help, or showing concern for one’s own health can be interpreted as a sign of weakness. This social construct, reproduced over generations, is also reflected in the way men deal with their own bodies and disease prevention.

The reluctance to seek medical care is still a reality. Appointments and preventive exams are often postponed, frequently until more severe symptoms appear. In the case of prostate cancer, the prejudice surrounding procedures like the digital rectal exam also contributes to this avoidance.

This behavior is not limited to physical health. The same difficulty in acknowledging vulnerabilities extends to mental health, causing emotional and psychological symptoms to be ignored or treated as signs of weakness.

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The article above was edited by Ana Júlia Galhardo

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