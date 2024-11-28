Black Friday and the Importance of Conscious Consumption

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Black Friday, the annual American event that happens after Thanksgiving, has become one of the most anticipated dates of the year for both sellers and consumers. With significant discounts and promotions, Black Friday is one of the busiest economic Fridays worldwide. However, along with the shopping opportunities come reflections on the impacts of excessive consumption and the need to adopt more conscious practices.

Retailers and brands invest in advertising campaigns with an appealing tone to attract customers, using phrases such as “only today,” “while supplies last”, and “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” creating a sense of urgency and collective expectation. This aggressive marketing can result in impulsive purchases of unnecessary products or those outside the buyer’s budget.

For businesses, the stronger the advertising, the more customers will buy. This directly impacts consumers, who often purchase without planning due to the psychological triggers employed in these promotions. Considering this, we have compiled some tips to offer you a new way of looking at Black Friday with a more conscious approach.

SET A BUDGET

It is essential to establish a spending limit and a predefined budget before the day of the mega-sales. Financial organization is the foundation of good consumption planning, not just for Black Friday, but for personal finances overall.

MAKE A WISH LIST

Creating a wish list is an excellent way of analyzing what you want and what you actually need. This list allows you to research products and their current prices to avoid falling for fake promotions or the infamous “double the price to halve it” strategy.

DO I REALLY NEED THIS?

Black Friday is a prime opportunity to buy products at discount, but it is crucial to evaluate whether the purchase is truly necessary or just an impulse. Take the time to calculate if it is genuinely worth it, consider whether it is an opportunity, and ask yourself whether you really need it.

“Do I really need this?” If the answer is yes, and it is genuinely an opportunity— you should buy it. But if you don’t need it but it is still a great deal — analyze if you can buy it. And lastly, if you don’t need it and the value is not compelling — you should think twice.

Black Friday does not have to be synonymous with reckless shopping. Quite the opposite, it can be an opportunity to acquire desired or necessary items at a lower cost, provided there is planning and responsibility.

Conscious consumption benefits not only the consumer’s wallet, but also the planet and society as a whole. By rethinking our choices and adopting a more deliberate approach, we can contribute to a more sustainable relationship with consumption and the resources around us.

