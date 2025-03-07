Bianca Censori on Grammy’s Red Carpet: Is Empowerment or Objectification Her Look? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 Grammy was filled with surprises such as Beyoncé winning “Album of the year” for the first time with her latest album Cowboy Carter, or even Kendrick Lamar who walked away with five Grammy Awards. Followed by her ex husband Kanye West, Bianca Censori made the appearance of the night to show off her look on the Grammy’s Red Carpet, causing diverse reactions among people and the media.

From a fashion perspective, is her look empowering or just an objectification of her body – an objectification of women’s body?

Bianca Censori (30) is an Australian architect and model who got fame after getting married to Kanye West in 2022. Before marrying the rapper, Censori got hired as the architectural designer for Ye’s Yeezy clothing brand. But her rise was still about to come when pictures of her wearing revealing clothing appeared on the internet and caused big commotion, especially because in most of the pictures she was accompanied with West, who was well known for forbidding his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to show that much skin.

After many questionable choices, Bianca’s nudity might have become a symbol of empowerment or a fashion statement for many women out there. But in theory, when we choose to wear something outrageous daily, it is something that gives men the false idea that they have control over us – and even over feminine bodies. This represents that clothing nowadays speaks for gender, agenda and power. But in Bianca’s case, can we use empowerment as her symbol?

IS IT A KANYE’S OR BIANCA’s DECISION?

Many other cases of celebrities’ nudity on red carpets might have been used as an inspiration to Ms. Censori’s choice on the Grammy’s but still, her “naked dress” appearance seems like it’s a “Ye’s thing”. The usage of Bianca’s body to promote Kanye West is not something recent, since the rapper has been relating his model wife on many occasions such as on the cover of his latest album Vultures I. It isn’t something new or different seeing Bianca’s body, but it always causes the same commotion as the first time we saw it and is very likely that her body is going to continue to be a symbol of women objectification for her husband.

Kanye was running for the best rap song category that night but his way of being the centre of attention was making Bianca use the sheer dress to shock and impress people all around the world. Since 2022, this was the couple’s first big appearance in an event. Later, Mr. West posted a picture of them on the infamous red carpet on X and wrote: “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life.”

Obviously, the responsibility of that night’s look it’s not just only Kanye’s, due to the fact that looking back at Bianca’s clothes before marrying the rapper, it’s noticeable that she used to be similar to now. There wasn’t the part of the Haute Couture in her looks and tights combined with solid-colored clothes, but still, has lots of similarities with the “New Bianca”, showing that she might have considerable influence in her own looks. However, the impact of Kanye on her current style has much more influence than she has.

TOO MUCH SHEERNESS?

The ‘Sheer Fashion” as we can call it, is not recent at all, but Sheerness came back in full force in the past years with many appearances of celebrities allowing themselves to feel free and comfortable to show off their bodies. Maybe, it’s a sign that we shouldn’t be so concerned with our own nakedness.

No matter how you wear it, sheer is sexy, subversive, and powerful. In a common sense, we can all agree that we are not going to stop seeing this type of clothing for a while, since nowadays, women are using their bodies to evoke different types of messages and even to empower themselves.

Censori’s look can be interpreted in both ways, such as the empowerment of a woman’s body, which shows to the world that it is our right as human beings to wear what makes us feel comfortable and sexy, even when it involves objectifying bodies and shocking people. On the other hand, Bianca’s case might not be seen as something “wearable” because of the amount of exposure her Sheerness carries. But something that we can all agree on is that there’s an obvious objectification of her body by someone else, which causes her to lose the respect of the feminine society and in a certain way, the sexy and comfortable part of the sheer-dress.

