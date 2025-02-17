The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year’s Grammys’ was nothing short of historical, from Jaden Smith’s obtuse look to Doechii becoming the third-ever woman to have won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Then Charli XCX was joined on stage by model of the year Alex Consani and Qwen Blackwell. But the jaw-dropping moment, eye-widening, and somewhat expected outfit came from none other than Bianca Censori.

It’s no surprise when Bianca steps outside donning a revealing outfit, but at the Grammys?!? Time and place, Miss Censori. While her wardrobe choices before marrying Kanye are not widely publicized, it is obvious that alongside the encouragement and questionable design from her husband, Bianca stepped into the limelight.

Bianca has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne, according to her LinkedIn. So a well-educated woman such as herself would lead you to imagine business suits or a garment that covers her nipples at least. Her fashion choices are bold and daring, although somewhat admirable, but is there a limit?

While there is nothing wrong with a woman being confident in her appearance, many have wondered if it is an act of feminism or is it objectification of women. Bianca has sparked debates around issues of feminism and the objectification of women. The interpretation of her outfits largely depends on how one views the relationship between clothing, societal norms, and human autonomy.

Some can argue that these bold outfit choices are an act of feminism because they showcase a woman’s autonomy over her fashion choices. Feminism is about empowering individuals, in particular women, to express themselves without being judged or held back by traditional gender norms. If Bianca wears what she wants and feels comfortable in, it could be seen as a woman exercising her control over her own image and rejecting societal expectations of modesty.

If the outfit choices are being forced upon her by Kanye like the media suggests, then it is another issue. The objectification of her body and dressing for the male gaze, this scenario reduces Bianca to her physical appearance.

She may be consciously choosing to embrace her body and sexuality, which can be empowering, but is she necessarily going about it in the right way?

As viewers and critics, we need to realize that the lines between feminism and objectification can be blurred; the issue is never as simple as the surface level presents.

How each person interprets the way in which she presents herself will depend on the media representation and the societal norms.