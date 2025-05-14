Beyond clothes: how are flagship stores affecting the way we consume fashion?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Back in 2010, Craig Robins had the idea of transforming a forgotten neighborhood in Miami into what we now know as the Design District. The neighborhood, which is now home to 170 fashion houses, started with the intention of being a creative community built around architecture, design, and experiences – notice how retail isn’t mentioned here? His main goal was for brands to explore architecturally innovative spaces creating a unique way to showcase their products.

On my recent visit to the district, one thing caught my attention: while many people were leaving the stores with shopping bags, even more were walking in and out just to look around. And the stores seemed perfectly fine with that. Swiping a credit card didn’t seem to be the main desired outcome for either end. But the experience seemed to matter just as much for both.

First of all, what are flagship stores?

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a flagship store is an immersive environment where brands can fully express their identity. It’s not your typical ZARA or H&M. When we think of flagship stores, all the key concepts introduced by Robbins come into play — community, architecture, design, experience — and everything is designed to make the customer feel the brand.

To help us explore the main question behind this article, I spoke with Julia Imperatori, who has experience in trend forecasting and curation at the Brazilian digital magazine Hypnotique. She explains that:

“Flagships are becoming key strategies for brands to deliver memorable, hands-on moments that foster deeper connections with consumers.”

Why? You might ask…

Letícia Souza, who holds a postgraduate degree in contemporary luxury brand marketing, brings some contextual insight: “There are currently five different types of retail: physical, digital, phygital, ephemeral –what we know as pop-ups–, and metaverse retail. In the past, all we knew was physical retail.” She goes on explaining that, with all these new formats emerging, a flagship store responds to the growing need for transformation in physical retail.

Culturally speaking, another key factor for Julia is the growing post-pandemic consumer demand for unique, in-the-moment shopping experiences. While we’ve gotten used to ordering things we need online, we’re now seeking genuine connections and interactive experiences that can only be found offline. In this way, flagship stores not only offer a solution for brands to reinvent themselves in retail, but also meet a consumer desire for offline spaces where they can build community.

When we look at Brazil, all three of us agree that PACE Company is one of the best examples around. After seven years operating exclusively in digital retail, the brand opened its first flagship store: “a large and innovative space that not only reflects the essence of PACE but also serves as a gathering point for the community,” as CEO Felipe Matayoshi describes in an interview with Hypebeast. The result is a space which invites visitors to hang out and experience the brand not only through their clothing, but also through art, drinks, food, and its thought-out architecture. As Letícia puts it, “When a brand draws the consumer into its universe, stimulating all their senses and offering such a complete experience, the chances of the audience genuinely identifying with it increase.”

More than transactional spaces, flagship stores are offering consumers a different way to relate to fashion. Which, after all, isn’t that different. Letícia reminds us that the French word for fashion comes from the Latin word modus – manner, a prevailing custom, a pattern of social behavior. “It has never been just about consuming clothing, but a reflection of society, which happens to be expressed through clothing. When a brand expands its universe beyond garments, it’s simply returning to what fashion was always about.”

