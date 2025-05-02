Beauty and Mental Health: Self-Care as a Well-Being Ritual

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Amid the hustle of daily life and the pressures of modern society, a simple beauty ritual can become a powerful act of self-care. More than just vanity, practices like skincare, makeup, and aromatherapy are gaining ground as mental health allies, promoting well-being, self-esteem, and emotional balance. In this piece, we dive into the connection between beauty and the mind, exploring research, testimonials, and reflections on how taking care of oneself can be an act of healing — and even resistance.

In a fast-paced world where academic, professional, and social pressures pile up, finding moments of pause and self-connection becomes essential. Picture a young woman lighting a scented candle, playing her favorite music, and starting her skincare routine. This seemingly simple moment goes beyond aesthetics: it’s a self-care ritual, a space for pause and kindness amid the rush of everyday life. But can these beauty gestures really influence our emotional well-being?

THE SCIENCE BEHIND SELF-CARE

According to experts in psychodermatology — the field that studies the connection between mental health and skin care — beauty rituals can support emotional regulation by reducing stress and boosting mood through lowered cortisol levels. A study published by Cosmetics Design Europe in February 2024 shows that routines like skincare and light makeup stimulate neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, creating feelings of pleasure, control, and emotional well-being — which helps soothe the nervous system and improve emotional balance.

Meanwhile, Psychology Today points out that beyond brain chemistry, the simple act of gently touching your own skin or creating a personal moment can have a therapeutic effect. It’s as if each gesture becomes an emotional pause in the chaos of daily life.

BEAUTY AS RESISTANCE AND SELF-AFFIRMATION

But self-care goes beyond the biological — it can also be a political act. In her book Sisters of the Yam: Black Women and Self-Recovery, writer and activist bell hooks affirms that self-love is a form of resistance for Black women in a society that often renders them invisible. For hooks, caring for oneself also means reclaiming space, identity, and dignity in a world that insists on telling us who we should be.

These ideas were revisited in an article by the organization Mijente, which reinforces hooks’ view that self-care is essential for the survival and flourishing of marginalized women. In a context of daily oppression, caring for oneself becomes an act of liberation and collective healing.

THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY AND EMOTIONAL CONSUMPTION

Not everything, however, is flowers and fragrance. The beauty industry, with its aggressive marketing and unattainable standards, can turn self-care into just another pressure. Research shows that over half of women feel “not enough” when comparing their appearance to images on social media.

Despite its benefits, the beauty industry plays an ambiguous role. A report cited by Medical News Today states that 61% of women feel inadequate or insecure when comparing themselves to unrealistic beauty standards online — a phenomenon known as “comparison and despair syndrome.”

Additionally, according to Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), the rise of non-surgical cosmetic procedures like fillers and Botox has raised concerns about the environmental and psychological impact of these practices. The organization emphasizes the need for brands to adopt more responsible and mindful narratives when discussing self-care and beauty on digital platforms.

This emotional consumption creates a trap: instead of nurturing oneself with care, people begin to “fix” what they believe is wrong. Self-care becomes an obligation, not a choice. Furthermore, questions about the environmental and social impacts of aesthetic procedures continue to grow, sparking debates on ethics and sustainability in the pursuit of well-being.

REAL STORIES: WHEN BEAUTY HEALS

Beatriz de Souza Freitas, 24, a university student, shared that during a period of mild depression, her makeup routine became essential for maintaining an emotional connection with herself:

“Putting on makeup became the only moment in my day when I felt in control. It helped me reconnect with myself and see beauty, even when everything felt grey.”

Her story reflects what researchers call “presence-based care”: small rituals that help anchor us in the moment, building self-esteem and emotional support.

Helena Soares, 18, splits her time between college and an internship and found in her nighttime skincare routine a way to reconnect with herself after intense days:

“I felt like I was living on autopilot, jumping from task to task. When I started taking care of my skin at night, slowly and mindfully, I realized it was the only time I was 100% present. It wasn’t about aesthetics — it was about listening to myself. The foam on my face, the scent of the cream… all of it became an anchor to bring me back to myself. I felt like I loved myself more.”

According to her, the habit helped her sleep better and reduced anxiety attacks. Today, her self-care routine is a non-negotiable ritual: “It’s when I remember that I exist beyond the world’s demands.”

PURPOSEFUL SELF-CARE TIPS

The good news? Self-care doesn’t need to be expensive, elaborate, or standardized. It starts with what makes sense to you. Here are some expert-backed suggestions for meaningful self-care:

Mindful skincare: Studies show that light, intentional touch on the face can reduce anxiety when done mindfully.



Studies show that light, intentional touch on the face can reduce anxiety when done mindfully. Bathing with essential oils: According to the International Aromatherapy Association, lavender and chamomile are natural scents that help ease mental agitation.



According to the International Aromatherapy Association, lavender and chamomile are natural scents that help ease mental agitation. Creative makeup: Therapist Michelle Mazur says, “Makeup can be as powerful a form of expression as art.”



Therapist Michelle Mazur says, “Makeup can be as powerful a form of expression as art.” Emotional journaling: Writing about your feelings — known as journaling — is a practice supported by psychologists for reducing anxiety symptoms and increasing self-awareness.



CONCLUSION: SELF-CARE AS AN ACT OF LOVE AND RESISTANCE

In a world that demands constant productivity, perfection, and positivity, taking time to care for yourself with gentleness is more than necessary — it’s revolutionary. As bell hooks wrote: “Caring for ourselves is the first step toward fully loving.” And loving yourself is often the most radical act we can practice.

In a world that constantly pressures us to be more, do more, and look better, choosing to care for yourself with intention and kindness is a revolutionary act. It is a way of affirming that we deserve love, rest, and well-being, regardless of external expectations.

Self-care doesn’t need to fit into an expensive jar or a trending post. It lives in silence, in deep breaths, in a clean mirror at 7 a.m. Because in the end, the beauty that truly matters is the one that brings us back to ourselves.

