Banco Master’s case: here is everything you need to know about the investigation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Banco Master. I am sure you have already heard about the scandal that is sweeping the Brazilian internet right now. But, do you truly know what is going on and why this case may be one of the worst financial crimes ever committed? So, let’s take a deep look at it.

Who is Daniel Vorcaro?

Daniel Vorcaro became a billionaire in the last 5 years, but right now, no money in the world could pay for his actual ambitions. Vorcaro is from Minas Gerais; his dad prospered in the real estate sector and helped the church he was in: Lagoinha Baptist in Belo Horizonte, to buy a TV station. That’s how Vorcaro started his professional career, also encouraged by his family to study business.

When he was only 21, Daniel invested in a big project: a luxury hotel in Belo Horizonte, 37 floors, a helipad, and a convention center. The bet was on R$200 million. The project was never finished. But his life-changing offer came right after.

The offer was to buy a bankrupt bank; the Vorcaro family had already done business with the institution, but it was subsequently disqualified by the Banco Central due to fraud and embezzlement. He did everything in his power to save the bank. In 2019, he got the license to become a banker; two years later, he renamed the old Banco Máxima to Banco Master. With an aggressive strategy, he seems to show that the bank reached great results day by day.

@filiperuga_oficial Esse mineiro enganou 400 mil pessoas e quase quebrou o sistema financeiro brasileiro. Daniel Vorcaro. Festa de 15 anos da filha por R$ 20 milhões com Alok e The Chainsmokers. Mansão de R$ 280 milhões. Jatinho de R$ 80 milhões. Em 2016, comprou um banco falido e rebatizou como Master. Ofereceu CDB pagando 143,51% do CDI quando grandes bancos pagavam 100-110%. Cresceu de R$ 8 bilhões para R$ 50 bilhões em 3 anos. Mais de 400 mil clientes. Por trás: R$ 8 bilhões em precatórios podres, R$ 20 bilhões em FIDCs duvidosos e mágica contábil. 2024: Banco Central decretou liquidação extrajudicial. Horas depois, Vorcaro foi interceptado pela PF no aeroporto tentando fugir para Dubai. A lição: Quando um banco pequeno oferece rentabilidade que os gigantes não conseguem, é fraude. 💻adlocal.com.br #EstratégiasDeNegócio #historiadeempresas #adlocal #negócios #growth ♬ som original – Filipe Ruga – Filipe Ruga

Daniel tried to show his success in every way possible. The Banco Master rented an office spanning approximately 2,400 square meters in The Plaza on Brickell, one of the most expensive buildings in the city. It would have been located next to huge companies, like Microsoft, but the Master’s office was never used.

Vorcaro lived surrounded by luxury, but he didn’t live like that for too long.

How the scandal started?

In 2023, the Banco Central was keeping an eye on Banco Master, because they were already pointing to a certain risk at the bank, but when Vorcaro tried to sell the bank to the BRB (Bank of Brasilia), a risky, multi-billion illegal operations system was uncovered.

According to the investigations, the master bank simulated the sale of fake payroll loan portfolios, or portfolios without real collateral. And, subsequently, tried to sell them to the Bank in Brasilia.

The bank attracted clients with high-income CDBs (bank deposit certificates) and operated a pyramid scheme. The FGC (credit guarantee fund) is processing the reimbursements up to R$250 thousand for CPF or CNPJ, covering the principal amount of income up to November 18th, 2025, the date the Banco Master was liquidated.

The web of those involved

With all those things being discovered, it was a matter of time for the internet to go crazy about the supposed politics that were involved in these schemes. Here is the list of the supposedly involved:

The Minister Alexandre de Moraes: the Banco Master hired the law firm of the Minister´s wife, for R$129 million. Also, according to the Federal Police, there was an exchange of messages between Vorcaro and Moraes, which were retrieved from Vorcaro’s cell phone through technical analysis by the Federal Police; Moraes denied.

Ciro Nogueira: the president of PP, acted as one of Daniel Vorcaro’s main links to the behind-the-scenes political maneuvering in Brasilia. Nogueira participated in the negotiation for the sale of Banco Master to BRB, which was ultimately vetoed by the Central Bank.

Dias Toffoli: the Supreme Court Justice took over the case following a request from Vorcaro’s defense. Toffoli’s handling of the case raised suspicions due to his links with people connected to the bank.

What can happen now?

Since this is a case that is still going on, we are not sure what path this can take. But we can assume the next steps of the justice, political, and financial systems.

What already happened is that the Banco Central was liquidated for suspicion of fraud, and its CEO, Daniel Vorcaro, was arrested and still is being investigated for crimes like fraud, corruption, money laundering, and intimidation.

The next steps of the Federal Police are possible trials and convictions; if the crime was confirmed, Vorcaro and the other involved can be convicted and go to jail for years. It can cause a possible crisis in politics and the judiciary, since there are suspicious ties with some politicians and authorities.

All that remains for us is to continue following the case and hope that the story ends in justice.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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