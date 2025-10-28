Alex Consani: remember her 5 best runways during fashion month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alex Consani has been an official runway girl since 2021, debuting with Tom Ford and later modeling for many other important brands such as Chanel, Versace, Alexander McQueen and more. Winner of the 2024 ‘Model of the Year’ award, Alex is one of the most influential models of this generation: she was the first ever transgender woman to win this award, and is notably a pioneer of the LGBTQIA+ movement in fashion. This year, she gave life to many looks and styles at Fashion Month, walking for 19 different brands.

But, wait! Before anything else: what is ‘Fashion Month’? Briefly, it’s when all the important Fashion Weeks happen, one after the other: New York, London, Milan and Paris. Every year has two months dedicated to setting the fashion trends from the following seasons, the first one happening between February and March (presenting the Fall/Winter collections), and the second, between September and October (presenting the Spring/Summer collections).

Now that you know a bit more about this prime event of the fashion world, let’s recap some of Alex Consani’s best moments of the latest Fashion Month!

1. Calvin Klein S/S26 Show – New York Fashion Week

This collection was intended to express the urban reality of the city, with casual, raw, minimalist styles and a contemporary perspective – the perfect fit for the upcoming New Yorker fashion season. An all-white look was Alex’s outfit on the runway, following the plain color logic of Calvin Klein’s collection.

2. H&M & 180: The London Issue – London Fashion Week

A mix of fashion show, discussion panels and concerts, the immersive experience of the event was used to launch H&M’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. The show took place at 180 The Strand, a cultural centre in London, with brutalist landscapes that inspired the clothing style. Alex wore two looks, but the most iconic one featured knee-high boots, a lace top with a short skirt and a blazer to complete the all-black outfit.

3. Versace S/S26 Show – Milan Fashion Week

Modern and bold touch added to Versace’s classics: this was the aesthetic for the latest collection. The runway marked Dario Vitale’s debut as the new creative director of the brand – and he nailed the job just right, bringing new horizons for Versace without losing the original essence. An elegant beaded top matching with a gold blueish skirt was the look worn by Alex at Milan, showing off the chic spring/summer style.

4. McQueen S/S26 Show – Paris Fashion Week

With flashy and powerful colors, this collection submitted to what was called the ‘primal dive’: the strong and raw presence of nature and modern takes. All the models had strong and stained eye makeup that beautifully complemented this theme. Leather was the lead on Alex’s look, featured on the jacket and the belt, which came together with lace red pants.

5. Stella McCartney S/S26 Show – Paris Fashion Week

Texture and shape were the main events for Stella McCartney’s collection, with fur, feathers and different types of fabric that formed both pointy and round silhouettes and brought to life the expressive essence of spring and summer. Alex once again walked with two looks, and the second one closed the runway: an iconic purple feather-like dress that gracefully concluded the show.

Iconic, authentic and fun: these are the words that describe Alex and her journey through Fashion Month – she might be new to the industry, but her runways confirm that she is on her way to become one of the biggest names in fashion.

