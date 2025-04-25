Al Pacino turns 85! The story of the brilliant actor

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On April 25th, the world celebrates the 85th birthday of one of the greatest actors in film history: Al Pacino. With a career that spans over five decades and has touched multiple generations, the actor has become a true icon of the silver screen, gifting us with intense, unforgettable, and deeply layered characters. But who is the man behind Michael Corleone and Tony Montana?

Humble beginnings, legendary career

Born in East Harlem, New York, in 1940, Alfredo James Pacino grew up in an Italian-American family and faced a childhood filled with financial struggles. Before fame, he worked as a janitor and even slept on the streets at times. It was in the theater that Pacino found his first great love. He eventually studied at the prestigious Actors Studio, under the legendary Lee Strasberg, the father of method acting.

His breakout film role came in 1972, when Francis Ford Coppola cast him as Michael Corleone in The Godfather. Though considered a risky choice at the time, Pacino delivered such a powerful performance that it not only changed the course of his career, but also changed the course of cinema history.

Intense roles, unforgettable performances

From mobsters to detectives, Al Pacino built a filmography filled with complex characters. In Scarface (1983), he gave us the iconic Tony Montana with his legendary line, “Say hello to my little friend!” In Scent of a Woman (1992), his performance as blind colonel Frank Slade earned him his first — and only — Academy Award for Best Actor.

Other standout roles include Serpico (1973), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Donnie Brasco (1997), and more recently, House of Gucci (2021), where he portrayed Aldo Gucci alongside big names like Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

More than just an actor

Pacino has also made a name for himself on stage, receiving numerous awards for his performances on Broadway. His love for the arts was never limited to mainstream cinema — he’s also directed and participated in independent projects with the same level of passion and commitment.

Even at 85, Al Pacino remains active and relevant. He recently made a small appearance in Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness (2024), proving that talent and dedication to the craft truly have no age. His legacy reaches far beyond the screen — he has influenced generations of actors, filmmakers, and movie lovers all around the world.

Happy Birthday, Al!

This April, we celebrate not just the birthday of a legendary actor but the life of an artist who transformed cinema with every glance, every line, and every silence charged with emotion. Al Pacino isn’t just brilliant — he’s timeless.

