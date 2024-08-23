A little taste of Shawn! How do the new singles anticipate the singer’s new era? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Imagine going viral on a platform because of your singing abilities. Then, in the following year, you’re already releasing a single along with your debut album, all being absolute successes. You may know him by “Stiches” or “Something Big“, which were the tracks “responsible” for making Shawn Mendes‘ career take off.

In the blink of an eye, he was already collaborating with great bands and artists – such as The Vamps and Taylor Swift – reaching the Billboard list, and even making a song for a Disney original movie, all in less than two years. But even with his professional level growing, bringing hit after hit pop songs about his own life, the old saying of “everything that comes fast this way eventually falls” proved to be true.

Complications

It was only in 2020 with the release of Wonder, his fourth studio album, that we were able to better understand his situation. The singer released a documentary, on Netflix, in the same period, which talks a lot about the fame he has, his life, relationships, and the daily struggle with anxiety.

With this, we understood a little more about what this sudden and young success caused in his mind. Things were getting complicated, and with the tour of the album already started, in 2022, Shawn Mendes released a note on his Instagram canceling all upcoming shows.

Restart

After a hiatus of more than a year, Mendes returned and, on his birthday, August 8th, decided to release two singles, which are part of his new studio album, Shawn. The tracks “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t that enough?” bring a similar theme. Both are about what has been and is still going through, bringing all your doubts and questions about mental health.

Based on what we saw, the album will have this more intimate and simpler feel, both in lyrics and melody, bringing the singer’s thoughts as if it were his own personal diary. After all this time to think about life and himself, he is set to return on October 18th with the antecipated new album. With his return to the stage, and his first big show being in Brazil, I think we can finally say that Shawn Mendes is BACK!

