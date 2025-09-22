8 “unhinged” women books that will leave you thinking for days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amidst a growing wave of interest in intense, provocative, and emotionally raw female narratives, readers around the world are discovering the power of “unhinged” female characters—their complexity, their allure, and the ways in which they can mirror our own experiences.

This special feature presents eight books that delve deeply into this universe, offering stories that challenge conventions, explore the limits of the mind, and leave reflections that linger long after the final page. Set in diverse worlds and written by authors from different eras, these works convey a shared truth: sometimes, to be unhinged is to be free.

1. BUNNY by mona awad

For readers drawn to macabre stories set in college, centered on a clique of girls reminiscent of Mean Girls, this book is a must-read. Written by Mona Awad, Bunny blends elements of magical realism and psychological horror to explore themes of loneliness, belonging, friendship, desire, and the power of imagination, as Samantha Heather Mackey—an ultimate outsider in her small, highly selective MFA program at New England’s Warren University—navigates a world she both fears and is drawn to.

A scholarship student who prefers the company of her dark imagination to most people, she is completely repelled by the rest of her fiction-writing cohort—a clique of unbearably twee rich girls who call each other Bunny and move and speak almost as one.

Everything changes when Samantha receives an invitation to the Bunnies’ infamous Smut Salon, inexplicably drawn to their front door while abandoning her only friend, Ava, in the process. As she plunges deeper into the Bunnies’ sinister yet saccharine world, participating in the ritualistic off-campus Workshop where they conjure their monstrous creations, the lines between reality and fantasy begin to blur, and her relationships with both Ava and the Bunnies will collide in a dangerously transformative way.

2. Cleopatra and Frankenstein by coco mellors

Written by Coco Mellors, Cleopatra and Frankenstein is an astounding and painfully relatable book. It tells the story of Cleo and Frank’s lives, their imperfect relationship, and how spontaneous decisions can shape an entire life. The characters are deeply human, with flaws and triumphs, allowing readers to feel intimately connected to them.

New York is slipping from Cleo’s grasp. Although she attends a different party almost every night, she barely knows anyone. Her student visa is running out, and she can barely afford cigarettes. Then she meets Frank—twenty years her senior, with a life full of the success and excess that Cleo lacks. He offers her the chance to be happy, the freedom to paint, and the opportunity to apply for a green card, while she brings him a life infused with beauty and art—and, hopefully, a reason to cut back on his drinking.

Cleo and Frank plunge headlong into a romance that reshapes their lives and the lives of those around them, from Cleo’s best friend navigating their gender identity after her marriage, to Frank’s financially dependent sister arranging sugar-daddy dates after being cut off. Ultimately, this chance encounter outside a New Year’s Eve party changes everything, for better or worse.

3. Animal by lisa taddeo

Written by Lisa Taddeo, Animal delivers a powerful and nuanced exploration of female anger through the story of a woman forced to abandon her life after witnessing an act of extreme violence by a man. The novel also reflects on the ways in which female rage is shaped by living in a patriarchal society.

Joan has spent her life enduring the cruelties of men, but when one of them commits a shocking act of violence in front of her, she flees New York City in search of Alice, the only person who can help her make sense of her past. In the sweltering hills above Los Angeles, Joan unravels the trauma that has haunted her since childhood, gradually finding the strength to confront it and reclaim her power.

4. The poppy war by r. f. kuang

In a wave of fantasies lacking depth and originality, The Poppy War was a breath of fresh air in the genre. R.F. Kuang’s writing is impeccable, with sharp, captivating dialogues, an unhinged protagonist, and a richly imagined world that draws readers in from the first page. Rin, a war orphan from Rooster Province, surprises everyone by acing the Keju, the Empire-wide exam that opens the doors to the elite military school Sinegard, where she discovers a lethal, nearly mythical power: shamanism.

Targeted for her gender, color, and background, Rin must navigate a hostile school while learning to master her extraordinary abilities under a seemingly insane teacher. As the threat of a Third Poppy War looms from the Federation of Mugen, Rin’s powers may be the only way to save her people—but mastering them could cost her humanity, and perhaps it is already too late.

5. Wuthering Heights by emily brontë

This classic has captivated readers across generations because it presents a fiercely independent and emotionally intense female character who defies societal expectations. Written by Emily Brontë, the novel explores timeless themes through Catherine Earnshaw, whose passionate, unpredictable, and often destructive behavior challenges norms and commands attention from the first page to the last. Her unbridled emotions and refusal to conform make her an early literary example of a truly “unhinged” woman.

Set on the stormy moors of northern England, Catherine’s tumultuous relationship with Heathcliff unfolds amid rigid social hierarchies and the oppressive environment of Wuthering Heights. Her intensity and impulsive actions ripple through the lives of everyone around her, demonstrating how a woman’s desires and passions can both empower and disrupt, making her a timeless figure for readers drawn to complex, unhinged female protagonists.

6. A witch in time by constance sayers

I really enjoyed reading through 4 different lives of one person! Well written, surprising and emotional! Highly recommend "A Witch in Time" by @constancesayers! #books #novel #magical #witches pic.twitter.com/lUvgKV5nQ6 — Andrea Knezevic, MBA (@as_knezevic) June 7, 2021

A Witch in Time tells the remarkable story of Helen Lambert, a woman whose life is bound by a centuries-old curse. Across multiple lifetimes—as a piano virtuoso in 1890s Paris, an actress in 1930s Hollywood, and a rock star in 1970s Los Angeles—Helen is simultaneously the same person and entirely new in each incarnation. H

Caught in a cycle of tragic love and repeated misfortune, Helen must navigate the strange guidance of a mysterious man who has watched over her for centuries. Each life deepens her powers and her understanding of herself, ultimately forcing her to confront the curse that has haunted her and take control of her destiny. A Witch in Time is a sumptuous tale of love, loss, and self-discovery that celebrates a complex, unrestrained female character.

7. The Cruel prince by holly black

This short trilogy captured a devoted following after its TikTok success, and for good reason. Written by Holly Black, the series features Jude, a fierce and unyielding protagonist whose ambition, cunning, and willingness to defy convention mark her as truly unhinged. Set in the dangerous and politically charged High Court of Faerie, the story combines fantasy, intrigue, and enemies-to-lovers tension, populated by eccentric and unforgettable characters.

Kidnapped at seven after her parents’ murder and raised in the treacherous court, Jude has spent her life striving to belong despite her mortality. To secure her place, she must outwit Prince Cardan and navigate deadly palace intrigues, discovering her own capacity for ruthlessness. As civil war threatens the Courts of Faerie, Jude risks everything to protect her sisters and claim her power, proving that unhinged determination can be both dangerous and extraordinary.

8. The Hour of the Star by clarice lispector

Written by the magnificent Clarice Lispector, A Hora da Estrela is a masterful exploration of a woman largely invisible to herself and the world around her. Macabéa, a northeastern immigrant living in Rio de Janeiro, drifts through life thinking of everything but herself. Lispector’s writing captures her inner world with exquisite insight, turning the mundane into deeply affecting reflections on existence.

After losing her only familial connection, an aunt, Macabéa rents a room, works as a typist, and spends her days listening to the radio. She falls for Olímpico de Jesus, a metallurgist who quickly betrays her, and seeks guidance from a fortune teller who predicts a future far different from what she imagines. Through Macabéa’s naive hopes and quiet suffering, the novel explores the tension between invisibility and inner life, showing how even seemingly powerless women can possess a subtle, unpredictable strength.

_________

The article above was edited by Mariana do Patrocínio.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!