7 movies to watch while ‘Dune: part 3’ doesn’t come out

Dune: part 2 premiered in February and got us all on the edge of our seats with its explosive, mysterious, and brutal plot. With incredible characters, a lot of action and an amazing cast – Zendaya, Timotheé Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh in one movie! It’s barely impossible not to fall in love with Dennis Villeneuve’s work of art based on Frank Herbert’s book series.

But who knows how long is going to take until Dune: part 3 comes out? So, if you are already entering your sci-fi and fantasy abstinence era, here are some great movies to watch in the meantime that may become your new obsession.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is a brilliant sci-fi movie directed by Christopher Nolan, starring movie stars like Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, and Anne Hathaway. It follows the story of a team of astronauts that travels through a wormhole in space to look for a new planet for humanity since Planet Earth is doomed. Like Dune, it shows a lot about space exploration, natural resources and existential issues.

Arrival (2016)

Alien spaceships come out of nowhere, and now a linguist, played by Amy Adams, has to work with the military to find out how to communicate with unexpected visitors. Also directed by Dennis Villeneuve, just like Dune, this sci-fi explores communication issues, culture shocks, and how to deal with the unknown.

Prometheus (2012)

This sci-fi horror film is directed by Ridley Scott and tells the story of the crew on the spaceship Prometheus as it follows a star map discovered among artifacts of ancient cultures. Looking for the origins of humanity, they discover a massive threat to a distant world that could destroy the Earth.

Blade Runner (1982)

This classic, also directed by Ridley Scott, is set in the dystopian future of 2019 when androids known as “replicants” are banished from the Earth to work on space colonies. When a violent group of them run away back to the planet, where they’re illegal, cops like Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) have to hunt them down.

If you like this one or have already watched it, try out its sequel Blade Runner 2019, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Villeneuve.

The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

This one is not a sci-fi, but it’s also a mandatory classic. When an ancient ring lost for centuries is found by a shy young Hobbit, he starts an adventurous journey to destroy the powerful object, which is capable of controlling people and destroying the world. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an epic fantasy with an amazing and super complex universe and character dynamics, similar to the ones in Dune.

The Matrix (1999)

This sci-fi classic defies the perception of reality and messes up our minds in a dark and twisted universe. When nightmares start haunting a hacker (Keanu Reeves), he finds out that reality as we know is a lie created by a machine called Matrix. Now, he has to run away from those who wanna hide the truth.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars and Dune are so similar that if you love one, you MUST watch the other! Far, far away galaxies, complicated family dynamics, and an oppressive intergalactic empire: those are just some of the similarities that the two sagas share.

Also, what are you even doing if you never saw any of the Star Wars movies? You’re totally on the dark side of the Force!

