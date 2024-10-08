6 unusual touristic spots to visit while in Brazil

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever thought about visiting Brazil? Wait, I’m not asking if you’ve thought about going to Rio de Janeiro, I mean Brazil as a whole—the small towns, big cities, beaches, farms, and forests.

Brazil is the largest country in South America, with incredible diversity in its landscapes, wildlife, and cultures. While big cities like Rio and São Paulo often grab all the attention, the country has so many other places to explore that show a different, more authentic side of Brazil. If you’re curious to see beyond the typical tourist spots, here are five destinations that will surprise you with their beauty, culture, and unique experiences.

1. Chapada dos Veadeiros, Goiás

This national park is a paradise for nature lovers, with landscapes that look like they belong in a dream. Waterfalls, crystal-clear rivers, and dramatic rock formations make Chapada dos Veadeiros a must-visit. The small towns of Alto Paraíso and São Jorge are the gateways to this magical place, where you can hike, swim, and even stargaze.

The energy of Chapada is often described as mystical, and it’s a favorite for adventurers, spiritual seekers, and anyone looking for peace. While you’re there, make sure to try some local dishes, like peixe na telha (fish grilled on a tile) and the hearty guariroba stew, made with palm hearts.

2. Maragogi, Alagoas

Often called the “Brazilian Caribbean,” Maragogi is famous for its transparent waters and massive coral reefs, known as “Galés”. You can take a boat out to the reefs during low tide to snorkel with tropical fish and sea turtles, or just relax on its beautiful white-sand beaches.

Beyond the natural beauty, Maragogi also has some amazing food. If you love seafood, this is your place—grilled lobsters, caldeirada (fish stew), and the crispy acarajé (fried dough with shrimp) are just a few of the local favorites. And don’t miss out on sweet treats like bolo de rolo (a rolled cake) or tapioca pancakes sold at beachside stalls. Plus, if you’re feeling adventurous, you can go diving or try stand-up paddleboarding.

3. Santo Antônio do Pinhal, São Paulo

Hidden in the lush Serra da Mantiqueira, Santo Antônio do Pinhal is a peaceful, romantic alternative to the more famous Campos do Jordão. Just a 20-minute drive away, it’s perfect for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy nature. Whether you’re exploring hiking trails, visiting waterfalls like Cachoeira do Lageado, or taking in the stunning views from Pico Agudo (a popular spot for paragliding), this little town offers the perfect blend of tranquility and adventure.

And if you’re a fan of good food and local crafts, you’ll love the artisan markets where you can taste fresh trout dishes, local cheeses, and handcrafted chocolates. Don’t forget to visit the region’s rustic wineries, where you can enjoy local wine and take in the mountain views.

4. Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais

Ouro Preto is like stepping into a time machine, taking you back to Brazil’s colonial past. This city, founded during the 17th-century gold rush, is known for its cobblestone streets and beautiful Baroque churches, like São Francisco de Assis. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage site and a treasure trove of history, but it’s not just about the past—Ouro Preto is also a great place for food lovers.

The state of Minas Gerais is famous for its comfort food, and in Ouro Preto, you’ll find dishes like feijão tropeiro (beans with bacon and eggs), tutu de feijão, and the famous pão de queijo (cheese bread). And for dessert, make sure to try doce de leite and goiabada. It’s the perfect destination for history buffs and foodies alike.

5. Manaus, Amazonas

Manaus is the gateway to the Amazon rainforest, making it one of the most unique destinations in Brazil. It’s where the Rio Negro and Solimões Rivers meet in an incredible natural phenomenon called the “Meeting of the Waters,” where the rivers run side by side without mixing.

While the city itself is home to landmarks like the Teatro Amazonas (a symbol of the rubber boom era), the real draw here is the surrounding rainforest. You can take a river cruise, visit indigenous communities, or stay in eco-lodges that give you a deeper connection to the Amazon’s incredible biodiversity.

The local food is also something special—dishes like tambaqui, tacacá and pirarucu are must-tries, along with Amazonian fruits like açaí and guaraná. Manaus gives you the perfect balance between nature and city life, with plenty of modern conveniences and traditional markets full of exotic goods.

6. Canela, Rio Grande do Sul

In the heart of the Serra Gaúcha, Canela is famous for its charming European-style architecture and natural beauty. The Catedral de Pedra and the scenic Parque do Caracol are just a couple of the highlights. Canela is also right next to Gramado, where the renowned Gramado Film Festival takes place each year, making it a hotspot for cinema lovers.

You can enjoy the unique local cuisine and wine, with influences from the German and Italian immigrants who settled in the region. Keep in mind that Canela has recently experienced some natural disasters, so be sure to check local conditions before you plan your trip.

From the vibrant beaches and rivers to mountains and big cities, each location presents unique experiences. Exploring Brazil promises unforgettable adventures, unique cuisine and great experiences. Whether you’re hiking through mountains, swimming in crystal-clear waters, or exploring the rich history of a colonial town, these destinations provide a unique window into the diverse beauty and culture of Brazil. Ready for an adventure? Come visit us!

