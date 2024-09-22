6 Times Friends Proved To Have The Best Wardrobe In a TV Series

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Friends is undoubtedly one of the greatest shows of all time. With over 50 awards, including six Emmys, a Golden Globes, and two SAG Awards, this sitcom has had a huge impact on society since its debut in 1994. And we can’t ignore how Friends has had a huge impact on the fashion industry, for both women and men.

It’s no surprise that the show frequently trended on X (formerly Twitter), whether for its jokes or its iconic outfits. But let’s be real: Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston) was the most fashionable of them all, with many of her looks still serving as fashion inspiration today. That said, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) also had their share of standout outfits that are still talked about in the media. So, HC have rounded up six iconic outfits to inspire you!

Rachel Green’s Plaid Skirt

A simple look, but full of personality! Probably her most famous outfit, mainly because of the short plaid skirt, which Rachel wore frequently throughout the series. It’s still a wardrobe must-have to this day.

Monica Geller in Jeans and a Denim Shirt

Comfortable, simple, and stylish. Three words that sum up this outfit and most of Monica’s wardrobe. This specific look is so versatile – it works for a day out, at work, or even for class.

Phoebe Buffay’s Bold Dress-and-Shirt Combo

Back in the ’90s, it wasn’t common for TV characters to wear bold, out-of-the-box outfits. But Phoebe was an exception, with all of her looks being super unique and full of personality. In this one, she shows how you can rock a dress even on chilly days.

Joey Tribbiani’s Cool Factor

While Joey rarely pushed the fashion envelope like Phoebe, he proved that basics can still be cool, especially if you’re a heartthrob in the ’90s – and let’s be honest, even now. Joey practically lived in leather jackets and jeans, fully embracing that ’80s rocker vibe.

Chandler Bing, an Icon for All Genders

After Chandler wore this outfit early in the series, his style started getting noticed a lot more, especially because not just men, but women were recreating his looks for their everyday outfits, thanks to how practical, comfy, and effortlessly cool they were.

Ross Geller Rocks Red

Last but not least, we all know Ross’s red sweater and its connection to Emma. But let’s not overlook this red shirt, which has also become one of his signature looks. Tons of digital influencers still associate it with him to this day.

So, there you have it! Friends showcased one of the best wardrobes in TV history, if not the best. All the looks we mentioned are perfect for all kinds of occasions, and if you try one, I guarantee someone will link it to the show.

And, of course, I can’t forget to mention the upcoming Friends exhibition in São Paulo this November to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary! Fans will get to see iconic items from the series, like replicas of accessories and costumes. Stay tuned for more details!

